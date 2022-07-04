Loki 2 Coming Soon? Tom Hiddleston and Owen Wilson's Photos From Shooting In London Goes Viral

The first season of Marvel Studios’ Loki became an instant hit after it was released last year. Starring Tom Hiddleston and Owen Wilson in the lead, the show depicted the constant battle between Loki and the Time Variance Authority (TVA), which keeps (or at least claims to) universes in proper sequence. Season one ended with Loki and Mobius (from TVA) figuring out the repercussions as Sylvie kills one who remains at the end of time. While fans are excited to know what new will Loki 2 bring, the shooting of the same has already begun in London.

Several pictures and videos of Tom Hiddleston and Owen Wilson from the sets of Loki 2 which is being filmed outside the Noël Coward Theatre in Westminster are going viral on social media. In these viral clicks, Tom Hiddleston can be seen flaunting her charming looks in a fancy black suit. In another picture, the God of Mischief can be seen standing next to Mobius aka Owen Wilson.

Breaking Exclusive:- #Loki Season 2 Filming has officially started in London

pic.twitter.com/3sTynmZQbV — MCU_Updates (@vr_mcu) July 4, 2022

Needless to say, the pictures have left fans super excited for Loki season two. “They’ll never be a God like him,” one of the fans wrote. Another social media user talked about Tom’s outfit from the viral pictures and wrote, “You guys realised #Loki is wearing a 70s tuxedo with a huge bow tie, bell bottoms and a ruffled shirt? That’s an unexpected sight! #TomHiddleston.”

Meanwhile, if reports are to be believed, Loki season 2 is likely to be released on Disney+ sometime in mid-2023. However, there is no official announcement so far.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News, watch Top Videos and Live TV here.