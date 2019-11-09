Loki Disney+ Series will Lead to Doctor Strange in Multiverse of Madness

Of the many upcoming Disney+ series, Loki is among the most anticipated ones. Loki's character was seen biting the dust in Infinity War which fans believed to be his last. The series offers new hope for the character. Another reason that makes the series even more exciting is that it will tie-in to the Doctor Strange sequel.

MCU President Kevin Feige, following the announcement of the Disney+ series, had said that they would exist in tandem with the upcoming feature film. Until now the only series directly connected to any feature film was WandaVision which would lead up to Doctor Strange in Multiverse of Madness.

Speaking to Bloomberg about the Doctor Strange sequel and Loki series, Feige said, "I’m not sure we’ve actually acknowledged that before. But it does connect."

The Loki series picks up from the character's escape in Avengers: Endgame. In the film, Loki from 2012's The Avengers is seen successfully escaping his capture with the Tesseract. What the series will see for the character is not yet known. Apart from WandaVision and Loki, other Disney+ MCU based series include Hawkeye and The Falcon and The Winter Soldier.

Loki which is set to spread over 6 episodes will be airing in early 2021.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.