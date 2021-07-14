Loki Finale: 'He Who Remains' Unleashes Multiverse, Changes Course of MCU

This article contains spoilers for Loki.

The highly anticipated finale of the Marvel Cinematic Universe Phase 4 is finally here! Throughout the last five weeks, we saw Loki get arrested by the Time Variance Authority, make a new friend, betray said friend, fall in love and fight with multiple versions of himself. All of it led to this really thrilling episode. However, we were left with more questions than ever.

When we left Loki and Sylvie in episode 5, they were standing at the end of the time, ready to confront the one who had created the TVA, snatching away their lives. In the finale, they did stand in front of their aggressor, however, the results were different from what we expected.

The sixth episode started with Loki and Sylvie entering the mysterious castle to find and kill the creator of TVA. They meet Miss Minutes, who tries to sell them a hard bargain. If Loki and Sylvie leave the creator alone, they can be integrated back to their timeline. In fact, if Loki agrees, he will win the Battle of New York, kill Thanos and get the Infinity Gauntlet. Sylvie, on the other hand, will get a life full of happy memories, together with Loki. However, they do not fall for Miss Minutes’ manipulation.

Back in the TVA, Mobius confronts Ravonna Renslayer for her unwavering dedication for the TVA, despite finding out that she herself is a Variant, kidnapped from her life. On the other hand, Hunter B-15 takes TVA agents to Ravonna’s human life, thereby revealing to them the truth behind their existence. Ravonna, on the other hand, escapes in search of ‘free will.’

Loki and Sylvie, who are now inside the dusty and dilapidated castle come face to face with the man behind the TVA, called ‘He Who Remains.’ This man, dressed in purple and green, invites Loki and Sylvie to his office. Loki exclaims how he is ‘just a man,’ and Sylvie tries to kill him. However, he transports to another place in the nick of time. He Who Remains explains to them that he is all-knowing and all-seeing. Loki and Sylvie’s journey to the end of the time did not happen because they were special. It happened because it was supposed to happen.

Sylvie then asks him who he really is, and he says, “I’ve been dubbed many names by many people. A ruler, a conqueror, He Who Remains, a jerk.” This is the first official confirmation that He Who Remains is actually Kang the Conqueror, the big Marvel baddie. Of course, fans who have kept track of MCU news already knew that when they saw actor Jonathan Ross, who has been cast as Kang in Ant Man and the Wasp: Quantamania. This also means that the biggest fan theory about Kang the Conqueror has turned out to be true.

However, in true Marvel fashion, what we anticipated is not what happens. In the episode, Kang (who has still not been named so in the show) explains that he was a scientist who lived on Earth in the 31st century and discovered that the Multiverse exists. He made contact with the different variants of himself. While at first they co-existed peacefully, some Variant tried to seek intergalactic control. They waged wars against each other to conquer other universes. What He Who Remains did to stop it, was to create a sacred timeline, where no one from the multiverse could contact each other. He then created the TVA to protect this timeline, and the universe from an infinite number of evil versions of himself.

He then gave Sylvie and Loki an offer. They could finish his mission by killing him, and then free the timeline, wreaking havoc over the multiverse. Or they could take over the reigns of the TVA from him, and rule the universe.

In a heartbreaking turn of events, Loki and Sylvie disagree on the course of action. Sylvie, whose life mission was to end the TVA, says that Kang is lying, and wants to kill him. Loki, on the other hand, believes Kang, saying that killing him will unleash an uncontrollable amount of disaster on the universe. Sylvie then accuses Loki of manipulating her to get to the throne. A dejected Loki fights Sylvie, pausing to express his emotions leading to a big kiss between the two. However, he is outsmarted when she pushes him through a portal back to the TVA. She then kills Kang, changing the course of the entire MCU.

Back in the TVA, the Sacred Timeline crumbles, with thousands of branches emerging through it. Loki then tries to warn Mobius and Hunter B-15, saying that a dangerous force is coming and they need to defend themselves. However, the freeing of the Sacred Timeline changes reality as they know it, and hence Mobi and Hunter B-15 fail to recognise who Loki is.

The show ends with a helpless Loki looking at the huge statue of the Timekeepers in the TVA, only to find out it has been changed to one statue of Kang. Even though we are left with a huge cliffhanger, there is hope, because the mid-credit scene reveals that Loki is coming back for season 2.

What does this mean for the future of MCU? Most fans know that Marvel Studios had planned their Multiverse stories in Phase 4. When Marvel’s parent company Disney acquired 21 Century Fox, there were talks about assimilating the X-Men characters in the MCU through the Multiverse story. Deadpool 3 will officially be in the MCU, and it is time other characters follow suit.

With the Loki finale, this is the first official mention of the Multiverse in the MCU. We previously mentioned that Kang connects Loki with Ant-Man 3. But with the Multiverse finally becoming a reality, we will see the consequences play out in Doctor Strange: Multiverse of Madness, and Spider-Man: No Way Home. In fact, the Loki finale might be the catalyst that starts all the future projects of the MCU.

Directed by Kate Herron and created by Michael Waldron, Loki stars Tom Hiddleston, Sophia Di Martino, Owen Wilson, Gugu Mbatha Raw and Wunmi Mosaku in pivotal roles. Loki is available to stream on Disney+ Hotstar Premium and Disney+ Hotstar VIP.

