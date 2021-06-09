Loki Premiere: Fans Hail Tom Hiddleston's Performance as God of Mischief

The latest Marvel Cinematic Universe venture Loki premiered on Wednesday. The Tom Hiddleston-starrer saw the eponymous God of Mischief getting arrested by the Time Variance Authority for escaping with the Tesseract in Avengers: Endgame. Loki becomes a ‘Variant’ because of his actions and has to be punished for that.

The first episode of the show, which also starred Owen Wilson, Gugu Mbatha Raw and Wunmi Musaku saw Loki trying to navigate this new development. Loki tries to escape the TVA, however, his magic does not work there. We also found out that even the Tesseract and Infinity Stones do not have any power in the TVA.

After the first episode aired, the show started trending on Twitter. Marvel fans took to the microblogging sites to share their first reaction and thoughts about the premiere. They also shared their favourite sequences and even fan-theories.

Let us take a look at the people’s verdict for Marvel’s Loki:

Just finished the first episode of #Loki and OMGGGG!!!! I CAN'T WAIT FOR NEXT #LokiWednesdays pic.twitter.com/dckO34r8Rv— Millie/Mills (@Millie_centt) June 9, 2021

"It's not your story Mr. Laufeyson. It never was"well it is now.#Loki pic.twitter.com/DhTLQylhQ1 — dan (@ColdAngelus) June 9, 2021

CW // spoilers #LokiWednesdays #Loki #GodOfMischief --The way he smiled when he had that interaction with thor pic.twitter.com/nKCeIYaLW9 — kea | ४ (@GoldenxHabit) June 9, 2021

#Loki episode 1 was so fire, marvel did it again I get the feeling— Asher Fleming (@asher_fleming) June 9, 2021

#Loki .........🗣:How are you feeling after watching loki Literally watching that scene: pic.twitter.com/Nt8CsISsn9— Metami (@Metami8) June 9, 2021

#Loki literally answering my main question from watching Endgame.. won't the escaped-Loki affect the 'new' future's timeline?that star wars vibe is reeeall — kyrana 🌞 (@kyrasoerja) June 9, 2021

The most powerful person in the Marvel multiverse has a desk job. Thanos who? #Loki pic.twitter.com/wR6fDdadkG— देवन परब 🇮🇳 (@Devanparab) June 9, 2021

// #Loki SPOILERS //This is how I’m feeling after that episode pic.twitter.com/MUP21ue7Qo — Emily | Loki Spoilers (@GeminixBarnes) June 9, 2021

welcome to the multiverse of sadness #Loki pic.twitter.com/pCg7rkaPrz— Meme xD (@Meme__xD) June 9, 2021

#Loki #LokiWednesdays SPOILERS...find a man that would care for you and would find you all the time like how loki cares and searches for the tesseract in the TVA. pic.twitter.com/0XDKyqsHDB— leann | LOKI SPOILERS !! (@moonchildloki) June 9, 2021

Loki, created by Michael Waldron and directed by Kate Herron also stars Eugene Cordero, Sophia Di Martino and Sasha Lane in pivotal roles. It will stream from June 9 on Disney+ Hotstar Premium.

