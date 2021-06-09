CHANGE LANGUAGE
News18» News»Movies»Loki Premiere: Fans Hail Tom Hiddleston's Performance as God of Mischief
2-MIN READ

The new MCU feature, Loki starring Tom Hiddleston, premiered on Wednesday June 9. Here are the best fan reactions for episode 1.

The latest Marvel Cinematic Universe venture Loki premiered on Wednesday. The Tom Hiddleston-starrer saw the eponymous God of Mischief getting arrested by the Time Variance Authority for escaping with the Tesseract in Avengers: Endgame. Loki becomes a ‘Variant’ because of his actions and has to be punished for that.

The first episode of the show, which also starred Owen Wilson, Gugu Mbatha Raw and Wunmi Musaku saw Loki trying to navigate this new development. Loki tries to escape the TVA, however, his magic does not work there. We also found out that even the Tesseract and Infinity Stones do not have any power in the TVA.

After the first episode aired, the show started trending on Twitter. Marvel fans took to the microblogging sites to share their first reaction and thoughts about the premiere. They also shared their favourite sequences and even fan-theories.

Let us take a look at the people’s verdict for Marvel’s Loki:

Loki, created by Michael Waldron and directed by Kate Herron also stars Eugene Cordero, Sophia Di Martino and Sasha Lane in pivotal roles. It will stream from June 9 on Disney+ Hotstar Premium.

first published:June 09, 2021, 17:38 IST