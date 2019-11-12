Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Movies
1-min read

Loki Producer Stephen Broussard Confirms Time Travel in New Series

Tom Hiddleston will be reprising his role as Loki in the upcoming Disney+ series which will contain six episodes.

News18.com

Updated:November 12, 2019, 4:41 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Loki Producer Stephen Broussard Confirms Time Travel in New Series
Image: Loki in Thor: Ragnarok

Tom Hiddleston's Loki may not have had his own solo film but the character has won the hearts of audiences through various films. Recognising the character's fan following, the Marvel Cinematic Universe responded with Tom Hiddlestone getting his own series based on Loki's adventures following the character's escape in Avengers Endgame.

Tom Hiddlestone made his last appearance as the god of mischief in Avengers Endgame. The character was seen escaping from The Avengers in 2012 along with the space stone. Very little is known about the series so far. Speaking to Comicbook.com, one of the show's producers Stephen Broussard dropped a few details about the show. He said, "There's a huge time travel component. There will be a man on the run quality to it and we get the chance to explore more human sides of Loki."

In an interview, MCU President Kevin Feige also confirmed that the series would lead to the Doctor Strange sequel film. The sequel titled Doctor Strange in Multiverse of Madness had earlier been revealed to be directly connected to the upcoming WandaVision series as well.

The character of Loki had been assumed dead following his demise at the hands of Josh Brolin's Thanos in Avengers Infinity War. While the filmmakers confirmed this to be Loki's end, doubts were raised after seeing his escape in Endgame. The resulting survival of Tom Hiddlestone's character was later confirmed with the announcement of the Disney+ series.

Loki which will be spread over six episodes is set to release in early 2021.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram