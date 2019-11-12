Loki Producer Stephen Broussard Confirms Time Travel in New Series

Tom Hiddleston's Loki may not have had his own solo film but the character has won the hearts of audiences through various films. Recognising the character's fan following, the Marvel Cinematic Universe responded with Tom Hiddlestone getting his own series based on Loki's adventures following the character's escape in Avengers Endgame.

Tom Hiddlestone made his last appearance as the god of mischief in Avengers Endgame. The character was seen escaping from The Avengers in 2012 along with the space stone. Very little is known about the series so far. Speaking to Comicbook.com, one of the show's producers Stephen Broussard dropped a few details about the show. He said, "There's a huge time travel component. There will be a man on the run quality to it and we get the chance to explore more human sides of Loki."

In an interview, MCU President Kevin Feige also confirmed that the series would lead to the Doctor Strange sequel film. The sequel titled Doctor Strange in Multiverse of Madness had earlier been revealed to be directly connected to the upcoming WandaVision series as well.

The character of Loki had been assumed dead following his demise at the hands of Josh Brolin's Thanos in Avengers Infinity War. While the filmmakers confirmed this to be Loki's end, doubts were raised after seeing his escape in Endgame. The resulting survival of Tom Hiddlestone's character was later confirmed with the announcement of the Disney+ series.

Loki which will be spread over six episodes is set to release in early 2021.

