Loki Season 2 Stills And Videos Leaked, Fans Find A Connection to Eternals

Here is a piece of great news for all Marvel fans. The second season of the MCU (Marvel Cinematic Universe) show Loki is coming. The filming of Loki Season 2 is in full swing.

A few photos and videos of Tom Hiddleston and Owen Wilson from the sets of Loki 2 are doing the rounds on social media. Both actors are shooting outside the Noel Coward Theatre in Westminster, London. In these viral pictures, Tom Hiddleston seems to have ditched the signature TVA (Time Variance Authority) jersey from the first season in favour of a fancy black suit. Take a look.

🚨Breaking Exclusive:- #Loki Season 2 Filming has officially started in London 🚨

pic.twitter.com/3sTynmZQbV — MCU_Updates🕷 (@vr_mcu) July 4, 2022

#Loki Tom Hiddleston on set of Loki season 2 today in London pic.twitter.com/UzeyoBvSjT — Veronika Korovay (@DayaVeronika) July 5, 2022

In the leaked images and videos, we see various film posters put up on the wall, and one of them actually happens to feature Kingo, the character Kumail Nanjiani portrayed in Chloe Zhao’s Eternals. Kumail’s character was seen as a Bollywood star in the film. Fans are excited about this since it may mean that Loki Season 2 explores the timeline in which the events of Eternals occurred.

For those not familiar with the series, Loki is set after the events of Avengers: Endgame. However, it involves a juxtaposition of various timelines in the MCU with an intriguing take on space, time and reality.

It is also interesting to note that Owen Wilson’s character was killed in the first season, however appeared as a different version of his character from a different timeline at the end of the show.

If reports are to be believed, Loki Season 2 is expected to release in mid-2023 on Disney Plus Hotstar. However, no official information is available about the release of the series.

On the other hand, MCU’s much awaited film Thor: Love and Thunder is going to be released in India on July 7. The MCU portrays Thor and Loki as brothers with a love-hate relationship between them.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News, watch Top Videos and Live TV here.