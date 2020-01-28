'Loki' Tom Hiddleston Says Prep for Disney+ Series is Going Really Well, Watch Video
Tom Hiddleston shared a BTS video from his preparation for the upcoming Marvel Studios series 'Loki'. Check it out below.
Loki will feature Tom Hiddleston (R)
Loki series by Marvel Studios is one of the highly anticipated ones among the fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). The entertainment company is in early development of an ambitious plan for a number of limited series centered on popular characters from the MCU.
Meanwhile, there are reports doing the rounds that a young actor as Loki will also feature in the upcoming Disney Plus series, but the original God of Mischief may have stolen the thunder for now. Tom shared a BTS video from what seems like a practice stage and he can been seen flying around, geared up in harness. He tagged his character in the MCU, Loki, in the caption and said the "prep is going really well". Check out the video:
The Loki series featuring Tom picks up after the character's escape in Avengers: Endgame. What the series will see for the character is not yet known. Apart from WandaVision, based on Scarlett Witch (Elizabeth Olsen) and Loki, other Disney+ MCU based series include Hawkeye and The Falcon and The Winter Soldier.
Loki which is set to spread over 6 episodes will be airing in early 2021.
In an interview, MCU President Kevin Feige also confirmed that the Loki series would lead to the Doctor Strange sequel film. The sequel titled Doctor Strange in Multiverse of Madness had earlier been revealed to be directly connected to the upcoming WandaVision series as well.
Read: Scott Derrickson Steps Down as Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness Director
