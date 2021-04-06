Loki Trailer Unleashes Chaos and Marvel Fans are Up for it

Another trailer of the highly anticipated Disney+ series Loki has arrived and fans can’t get enough of the God of Mischief, played by Tom Hiddleston, and his deceiving ways. The series is all set to premiere on June 11.

The new series directly ties up with Avengers: Endgame. Loki had escaped with the Tesseract in the film and now he lands in trouble with the bureaucratic TVA (Time Variance Authority) which is trying to fix the chaos set in order after Loki’s escape. “We protect the proper flow of time," the authority says, adding, “You picked up the tesseract, breaking reality. I want you to help us fix it." And just like that things are set in motion.

The new trailer also shows Loki with Mobius M Mobius (Owen Wilson) and their hilarious banter is something that fans will be looking out for when the series finally lands.

Fans can’t help but marvel at the visuals the VFX team has created in the Loki series. Just like Loki’s personality, the new series looks to unleash a variety of colours and new secrets.