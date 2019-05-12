Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Loki Will Have His Own Timeline in MCU, Reveal Avengers Endgame Directors

Avengers: Endgame directors Joe and Anthony Russo explained that the idea of multiverses and branched realities exist in the MCU, going forward.

News18.com

Updated:May 12, 2019, 4:33 PM IST
Image: Loki in Thor: Ragnarok
Time travel in Avengers: Endgame left a major portion of the audience confounded, who found their notions about the sci-fi concept challenged, much like some of the stars in the film themselves. The new rules of time travel also made clear the fate of Captain America and antagonist Loki, who escaped with one of the Infinity stones during a key moment in the past at the Stark Towers.

Tom Hiddleston's Loki makes a major change by running away with the Tesseract, as opposed to being taken into Asgardian custody as he was in 2012's The Avengers. Referring to the final scene when Captain America time travels to restore the Infinity stones in their original timeline, co-director Anthony Russo told Business Insider, "The intent was that (Captain America) was going to correct the past timelines at the point that the stones left."

About the consequences of Loki's action on the MCU and his fate going forward, co-director Joe explained, "Loki, when he teleports away with the time stone, would create his own timeline. It gets complicated, but it would be impossible for (Cap) to rectify the timeline unless he found Loki. The minute that Loki does something as dramatic as taking the Space Stone, he creates a branched reality."

To this, Anthony added, "We're dealing with the idea of multiverses and branched realities, so there are many realities."

A long standing speculation of the fans that Loki is still alive in a parallel reality and will have his own timeline outside of the MCU has been justified by the directors themselves. The trailer of Spider-Man: Far From Home refers to multiple dimensions as now an established part of the MCU.

Hiddleston will be starring as Loki in his own TV series on Disney+.

