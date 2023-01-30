Diplo charged up the crowd at Lollapalooza with his terrific performance but what caught our eye was the t-shirt the American DJ was donning. If you did not attend the music festival or missed Diplo’s set, let us give you all the details. The ‘Genius’ hitmaker arrived in India on Sunday morning donning Abhishek Bachchan’s film Dhoom t-shirt. When he took to the stage in the evening, he could be seen wearing an Aishwarya Rai Bachchan t-shirt.

While we wonder why Diplo decided to give a shoutout to the Bachchans, let’s take a look at the photos and videos from his performance.

Diplo made the crowd dance to his beats as he mixed Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s Oo Antava among many other tracks at Lollapalooza. Some of the tracks he played were Lean On, Where are you now and Mundian tu bach ke among others. For the uninitiated, Diplo also collaborated with Pritam on the track Phurrr from Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma’s film Jab Harry Met Sejal.

Meanwhile, the grand music festival made its India debut this year and was underway at the Mahalakshmi Race Course in Mumbai from January 27 to January 28. Lollapalooza Day 1 saw several artists take the stage such as Greta Van Fleet, AP Dhillon, Japanese Breakfast, Imagine Dragons, Yellow Diaries and Madboy Mink among others. The second day, too, boasted an exciting lineup consisting of Diplo, Cigarettes After Sex, The Strokes, Prateek Kuhad, Divine, Raveena and Jackson Wang among others.

