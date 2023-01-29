Day 1 of the debut version of Lollapalooza India came to an euphoric end with the American pop rock band Imagine Dragons delivering a rapturous performance. The band consists of lead singer Dan Reynolds, guitarist Wayne Sermon, bassist Ben McKee and drummer Daniel Platzman. They made the wait worth it for their Indian fans by singing their chart-topping songs like Radioactive, Demons, Believer and Thunder.

The hot Mumbai day definitely got to the frontman, Dan Reynolds, who took off his shirt within minutes of entering the stage and continued with the rest of the set without it. Sweat trickled off his brawny body but he never let his energy drop and gave more than fans could ask for. From getting off stage and up close to the fans, touching them, holding their hands, to speaking some motivating words, he ensured that this became a memorable day for his fans.

Talking in between songs, Dan said, “Such a blessing to be here today, it’s our first time in India. Thank you for treating us with kindness, for waiting for us for so many years. May we give everything you need. We hope, may you feel peace in your heart, let go of all the things in your mind, let it flow up in the air, never to be seen. May it be a safe place for you to exist, to be free. Anger, passion, love, sorrow, whatever it is you need to feel, may we bring it. We love you, we are here to give you everything we have.”

“I have a feeling this is the first of many many shows in India,” he later added.

Before starting their very popular song Demons, he said, “I do not claim to be a man of faith, I do not know the answers. But I am a hopeful person. I do hope to see the person I love again, somewhere in the space. May your heart feel peace - to all those who have lost someone, this song is for you.”

