London Confidential Movie Review: Earnest Performances Save This Restrained Spy Tale

London Confidential

Cast: Mouni Roy, Purab Kohli, Kulraj Randhawa

Director: Kanwal Sethi

ZEE5's London Confidential is promising in its title and premise. In the environs of a Covid pandemic like world, director Kanwal Sethi packs a restrained approach and that reveals itself in no time. The movie is just over an hour and lands far from a satisfactory spy tale. Moreover, it fails to utilise earnest performances by Mouni Roy (Uma), Kulraj Randhawa (Niru) and Purab Kohli (Arjun), intelligence agents caught in conspiracy to spread an infection all over the world.

Uma heads a team of Indian officers who have to cover grounds on multiple murders in their London unit and prevent possibility of an even worse state of affairs amid an ongoing global medical crisis. Chinese play the antagonist and a couple of white muscle men are thrown in to beat up people in stray action scenes. Apart from the obvious cat-and-mouse chase, the plot is paper thin and the short runtime does not help. London Confidential has a unique visual tone in its narrative that saves the entire deal. The eerie silence and uncluttering of cityscape works as a reminder of our surroundings and that familiarity hits home perfectly.

Mouni gets her part right and we could have seen better of her with some combat action woven in. Purab takes the light in some scenes but is out of touch in totality. Physically, he is helpless in front of ganged up villains. You barely cheer for anyone in the movie but the short duration does not let in that kind of thought.

London Confidential is streaming on ZEE5 now.

Rating 2.5/5