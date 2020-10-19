London Park to Unveil Statue of Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol Next Year to Mark DDLJ's 25th Anniversary

To commemorate the 25th anniversary of one of the most iconic movies of Hindi cinema – Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, a bronze statue of actors Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol will be unveiled in London next year.

On October 20, DDLJ completes 25 years since its release and to mark the success of the movie, Heart of London Business Alliance has announced that a bronze statue of the lead pair will be unveiled in London's Leicester Square in 2021.

The news has received an overwhelming response on the internet as movie’s director Aditya Chopra trends on Twitter. Congratulating the team of DDLJ, actor Shabana Azmi tweeted, Congratulations #yashrajfilms @iamsrk @itsKajolD #AdityaChopra. THIS IS EPIC. Proud to be a part of the Indian Film Industry.”

Film trade analyst Komal Nahta also shared the news on Twitter and said the statue will be the first ever Bollywood statue erected in the United Kingdom. It will depict a scene from the movie and will be unveiled in Spring 2021.

Bronze statue of @iamsrk & @itsKajolD will be unveiled in London’s Leicester Square to mark #AdityaChopra’s all-time classic #DDLJ‘s 25th anniversary!! The statue, a first ever Bollywood statue erected in the UK, will depict a scene from #DDLJ & will be unveiled in Spring 2021. pic.twitter.com/tSt5qFKnI6 — Komal Nahta (@KomalNahta) October 19, 2020

DDLJ released in 1995 and portrayed a love story between Raj (played by Shah Rukh Khan) and Simran (Kajol), two NRIs settled in London. The movie was also shot in the picturesque Switzerland. After the movie became a blockbuster hit in India, scenes from Switzerland helped in promoting tourism of the European country. Since then, Switzerland tourism has included places where the movie was shot in one of their tours known as the DDLJ tour for the tourists from India.

The DDLJ statue will be unveiled at Scenes in the Square statue trail which has some of the iconic British movie scenes depicted for the visitors who share their love for cinema.

The trail was launched in February 2020 and features the likes of Bugs Bunny, Mary Poppins, Mr Bean, Paddington, as well as DC Super Heroes like Batman and Wonder Woman. In an effort to appeal to a wide spectrum of audience, the creators have scenes from movies as old as 1920s. The public place is entirely free to visit, and also provides a guided audio tour set to help the visitors enjoy the installations even more.