Long-awaited Film Comebacks That are in Danger of Being Delayed Again

After taking a break from films for quite some time, several high-profile stars are expected to make comebacks over the coming months. Even though these actors are set to return to the spotlight in a grand manner, the second wave of Covid-19 is likely to become a hurdle in their way as coronavirus cases stay at high levels across the country.

Here is a look at the long-awaited comebacks that are in danger of being delayed again because of the second wave of Covid-19:

King Khan is set to make a comeback on the big screen after three years with Yash Raj Films’ Pathan. The film is yet to be formally announced by YRF, however, fans are already super excited about SRK’s comeback to the big screen after Aanand L Rai’s ‘Zero’. However, the shooting of Pathan is likely to be affected due to the ‘Break The Chain’ order announced by Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray earlier this week. Maharashtra government announced that films, TV serials and advertisement shoots would be halted in the state until May 1. SRK, who had been shooting for Pathan for a few months now, has also reportedly taken a scheduled break so that the makers can gauge the decision.

With COVID cases surging yet again, Bollywood is preparing yet another round of high-profile postponements for upcoming films. Ranbir was supposed to return to the big screen after three years with YRF’s Shamshera, which is currently scheduled to release on June 25, 2021, but going by the current situation, there is a high chance of the film being postponed once again. Shamshera is set in the heartland of India and will have jaw-dropping action sequences. The film also stars Sanjay Dutt and Vaani Kapoor.

The shoot of Kamal Haasan’s comeback film Indian 2 came to a standstill in February 2020 after a freak accident on the sets of the film that killed three technicians. Last year, the film’s leading lady Kajal Aggarwal had said that since most of the crew members of the film were from the US, and they were unable to travel to India due to the pandemic, the shoot was delayed indefinitely. Now with a massive second wave of Covid-19 sweeping through India, it’s very difficult to say when the audience is going to witness Indian 2 in cinemas.

He will soon be seen in his upcoming film Laal Singh Chaddha, which will mark his return to the big screen after a gap of three years. The actor’s last film was Thugs of Hindostan. Laal Singh Chaddha is a remake of Hollywood hit Forrest Gump, which starred Tom Hanks in the lead. The Hindi remake also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan. Even though the film is scheduled to release on Christmas this year, there is still a lot of uncertainty around the end of this global pandemic.

Shilpa Shetty will be returning to Bollywood after 13 long years. She was last seen in the 2007 film, ‘Apne’. Shilpa also made a special appearance in the 2008 movie ‘Dostana’ in the song ‘Shut Up and Dance’. She has two releases this year – ‘Hungama 2’ and ‘Nikamma’. Directed by Sabbir Khan, Nikamma also stars Abhimanyu Dasani and Shirley Setia. As for ‘Hungama 2’, actors Paresh Rawal, Pranitha Subhash and Meezan will be seen in pivotal roles. However, no official release dates have been set for these films.

