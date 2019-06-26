Long Before Avengers Endgame, Captain America Chris Evans Was the Face of Board Games

Many didn't know till now that the road to becoming a superhero led through board gaming. A social media user recently shared a picture of Chris Evans, who is most famous for playing Captain America in Marvel Cinematic Universe films, as he modelled for the classic board game Mystery Date in the early 2000s, in which he portrays a character named Tyler, a beach dude.

The main goal of this board game is to find someone special for you. Sharing the picture of Evans, the user wrote, "wow @ChrisEvans I think you have some explaining to do "tyler" (sic)."

wow @ChrisEvans I think you have some explaining to do "tyler" pic.twitter.com/q0MSeC0B6o — Dana Schwartz (@DanaSchwartzzz) June 25, 2019

The revelation, which could pose as an embarrasment for Evans now, considering he is the cool 'Cap' of the biggest film franchise, forced many users on the microblogging site to share their views in the matter. While some realised that Captain America was handing out "unrealistic expectations of men since 2005," another one thought that the then and now version of Evans is nearly the same. See some reactions to Evans' mysterious past here:

@ChrisEvans giving me unrealistic expectations of men since 2005. Meet you at secret Beach? 555-5555 https://t.co/sHszEnxbUQ — Steph Thompson (@stephanieethomp) June 26, 2019

So is this game still available to buy or what https://t.co/zwWSYkaEvT — Killer Queen (@BabyfaceMadison) June 26, 2019

Did he become worthy before, after, or during Secret Beach? https://t.co/q5ruszBcGA — Mr Frostback (@singram) June 25, 2019

This confirms one of the greatest #GlowUp of our generation pic.twitter.com/Lq3hL31leK — AUTOPAY OR DIE TRYIN' (@IamGregordeee) June 25, 2019

I have never seen someone looking so 12 and so 30 at the same time — Ben Lombardo (@RealBenLombardo) June 25, 2019

Evans is currently filming for his show with Apple+, titled Defending Jacob. The limited series is based on the eponymous novel written by William Landay in 2012.

