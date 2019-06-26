Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Long Before Avengers Endgame, Captain America Chris Evans Was the Face of Board Games

A user on social media shared an image of Chris Evans appearing as the face of board games in the US.

News18.com

Updated:June 26, 2019, 2:49 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Long Before Avengers Endgame, Captain America Chris Evans Was the Face of Board Games
Image of Chris Evans, courtesy of Instagram
Loading...

Many didn't know till now that the road to becoming a superhero led through board gaming. A social media user recently shared a picture of Chris Evans, who is most famous for playing Captain America in Marvel Cinematic Universe films, as he modelled for the classic board game Mystery Date in the early 2000s, in which he portrays a character named Tyler, a beach dude.

The main goal of this board game is to find someone special for you. Sharing the picture of Evans, the user wrote, "wow @ChrisEvans I think you have some explaining to do "tyler" (sic)."

The revelation, which could pose as an embarrasment for Evans now, considering he is the cool 'Cap' of the biggest film franchise, forced many users on the microblogging site to share their views in the matter. While some realised that Captain America was handing out "unrealistic expectations of men since 2005," another one thought that the then and now version of Evans is nearly the same. See some reactions to Evans' mysterious past here:

Evans is currently filming for his show with Apple+, titled Defending Jacob. The limited series is based on the eponymous novel written by William Landay in 2012.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram