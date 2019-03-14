English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
'Long Shot' Trailer: Charlize Theron and Seth Rogen Charm-Up this Unlikely Romance
Directed by Jonathan Levine, 'Long Shot' features Bob Odenkirk, Ravi Patel, O’Shea Jackson Jr, Andy Serkis, June Diane Raphael, and Randall Park in other pivotal roles.
Image:m Charlize Theron/Instagram
Loading...
How is it like to be a current U.S. Secretary of State, who is also in the running for the post of President, and still foster tiny feelings of romance for a goofy, struggling journalist? Lionsgate Movies' new rom-com starring Charize Theron and Seth Rogen follows the unlikely romance of Charlotte Field (Theron) and Fred Flarksy (Rogen) as they set out on wild adventures together, while they challenge some established notions of male-female power struggle and dynamics in politics and culture.
Field is running for the Oval Office and happens to meet Flarsky at a party. As she recalls, Field used to babysit Flarsky while he was young, and as every Hollywwod film has made it clear, he used to crush on his caretaker, while he was young. The latest Long Shot trailer, however, follows the duo's intimate moments of fun and frivolity, with a understated comedic edge that one might not expect out of Rogen.
The new trailer features Alexander Skarsgard as the Canadian Prime Minister. His version is not as brilliant though as he offers to take Field up to his 'mini-bar'. Can Flarsy score points while he still has time, is what the film sets out to answer.
Directed by Jonathan Levine Long Shot features Bob Odenkirk, Ravi Patel, O’Shea Jackson Jr, Andy Serkis, June Diane Raphael and Randall Park in other pivotal roles. The film has received positive reviews from critics when it debuted at the SXSW Film Festival in Austin.
It is certainly a fresh take on comedy and gender roles. Long Shot will open in theaters on May 3.
Watch Long Shot trailer 2 here:
Follow @News18Movies for more
Field is running for the Oval Office and happens to meet Flarsky at a party. As she recalls, Field used to babysit Flarsky while he was young, and as every Hollywwod film has made it clear, he used to crush on his caretaker, while he was young. The latest Long Shot trailer, however, follows the duo's intimate moments of fun and frivolity, with a understated comedic edge that one might not expect out of Rogen.
The new trailer features Alexander Skarsgard as the Canadian Prime Minister. His version is not as brilliant though as he offers to take Field up to his 'mini-bar'. Can Flarsy score points while he still has time, is what the film sets out to answer.
Directed by Jonathan Levine Long Shot features Bob Odenkirk, Ravi Patel, O’Shea Jackson Jr, Andy Serkis, June Diane Raphael and Randall Park in other pivotal roles. The film has received positive reviews from critics when it debuted at the SXSW Film Festival in Austin.
It is certainly a fresh take on comedy and gender roles. Long Shot will open in theaters on May 3.
Watch Long Shot trailer 2 here:
Follow @News18Movies for more
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
-
Friday 08 March , 2019
Captain Marvel Review: Brie Larson Marvel's First Female Superhero
-
Friday 01 March , 2019
Cut To Cut Luka Chuppi Review: A Fun Family Entertainer
-
Sunday 10 February , 2019
Walking Book Fairs | Fighting Odds To Make Books Available For All
-
Sunday 13 January , 2019
Kangana Ranaut Interview With Rajeev Masand
Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
Friday 08 March , 2019 Captain Marvel Review: Brie Larson Marvel's First Female Superhero
Friday 01 March , 2019 Cut To Cut Luka Chuppi Review: A Fun Family Entertainer
Sunday 10 February , 2019 Walking Book Fairs | Fighting Odds To Make Books Available For All
Sunday 13 January , 2019 Kangana Ranaut Interview With Rajeev Masand
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Maharashtra vs Karnataka, Live Cricket Score, Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2019 Final: Shaikh 61* Takes Maharashtra to 155/4
- This Video of Young Children and Nora Fatehi Dancing to 'Kamariya' is Too Cute To Handle
- Boycott Chinese Products, But Please Leave My Noodles Alone
- Actor Randeep Hooda Gets new Mercedes-Benz GLS Worth Rs 87.76 Lakh
- Mercedes-AMG C 43 4Matic Coupe Launched in India at Rs 75 Lakh
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results