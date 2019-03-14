LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
1-min read

'Long Shot' Trailer: Charlize Theron and Seth Rogen Charm-Up this Unlikely Romance

Directed by Jonathan Levine, 'Long Shot' features Bob Odenkirk, Ravi Patel, O’Shea Jackson Jr, Andy Serkis, June Diane Raphael, and Randall Park in other pivotal roles.

News18.com

Updated:March 14, 2019, 4:58 PM IST
'Long Shot' Trailer: Charlize Theron and Seth Rogen Charm-Up this Unlikely Romance
Image:m Charlize Theron/Instagram
How is it like to be a current U.S. Secretary of State, who is also in the running for the post of President, and still foster tiny feelings of romance for a goofy, struggling journalist? Lionsgate Movies' new rom-com starring Charize Theron and Seth Rogen follows the unlikely romance of Charlotte Field (Theron) and Fred Flarksy (Rogen) as they set out on wild adventures together, while they challenge some established notions of male-female power struggle and dynamics in politics and culture.

Field is running for the Oval Office and happens to meet Flarsky at a party. As she recalls, Field used to babysit Flarsky while he was young, and as every Hollywwod film has made it clear, he used to crush on his caretaker, while he was young. The latest Long Shot trailer, however, follows the duo's intimate moments of fun and frivolity, with a understated comedic edge that one might not expect out of Rogen.

The new trailer features Alexander Skarsgard as the Canadian Prime Minister. His version is not as brilliant though as he offers to take Field up to his 'mini-bar'. Can Flarsy score points while he still has time, is what the film sets out to answer.

Directed by Jonathan Levine Long Shot features Bob Odenkirk, Ravi Patel, O’Shea Jackson Jr, Andy Serkis, June Diane Raphael and Randall Park in other pivotal roles. The film has received positive reviews from critics when it debuted at the SXSW Film Festival in Austin.

It is certainly a fresh take on comedy and gender roles. Long Shot will open in theaters on May 3.

Watch Long Shot trailer 2 here:



