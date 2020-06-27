'Long Time No Sea': We're Totally Digging Ibrahim Ali Khan's Penchant for Puns

The outbreak of the unrelenting coronavirus has left us cooped up in our homes. While stepping out for necessary activities and work has restarted, chilling with friends or going on trips still looks like a dream.

Actor Saif Ali Khan's older son Ibrahim Ali Khan also has been missing his beach trips. The 19-year-old has shared a couple of pictures recently recalling those outdoor moments by the sea.

Taking to his Instagram account, Ibrahim wrote "Long time no sea" and added three photos of him riding a ski boat and diving underwater.

Ibrahim has been spending his quarantine period with mother Amrita Singh and sister Sara Ali Khan. The older sibling has made her mark in Bollywood having acted in three films and some more in the pipeline.

On the other hand, Ibrahim is yet to make his debut in Bollywood but definitely has aspirations to do so, according to his father Saif. saif had revealed in an interview that he would like to see all of his kids come into the acting field.

Speaking to Hindustan Times, he said, "I definitely think all of my children would be interested in acting. We're an acting family, the whole bunch of us are in the industry." But he also added that there was still time for Ibrahim to make his entry.

Earlier, on Father's Day, Ibrahim had posted an adorable throwback post with his father on Instagram.