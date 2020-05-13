MOVIES

Look Forward to Expanding Career In Hindi Film Industry, Says Priyamani

Priyamani said that it would be interesting to explore an opportunity if Hindi filmmakers think she can fit into any character in a film.

  • IANS
  • Last Updated: May 13, 2020, 12:15 PM IST
Southern star and National Award-winning actress Priyamani gained pan-Indian visibility with roles in web shows like The Family Man and Ateet, besides her dance number in the 2013 Shah Rukh Khan-Deepika Padukone blockbuster, Chennai Express. She says, given the right opportunity, she would like to explore the Hindi entertainment industry even more.

"It would be interesting to explore an opportunity if Hindi filmmakers think I can fit into any character in a film. I always look forward to expanding my career in the Hindi industry but (I am) certainly not rushing. So far, whatever work that I have done, on web shows and a film, I am very satisfied to be part of such stories," Priyamani told IANS.

Predominantly worked in south Indian films, the actress has also appeared in multilingual films such as Raavan and Rakta Charitra II. She made a special appearance for the song 1 2 3 4 Get on the dancefloor in Chennai Express.

Although she reserved to share much, Priyamani will be seen in the Ajay Devgan-starrer Maidaan.

Loading