'Look Into the Mirror...': Anshula Kapoor Shares Weight Loss Selfie; Fans Amazed

In a 24*7 busy routine, what we tend to miss is self-love. But it looks like Anshula Kapoor is not letting any of that routine stress dampen her resolve for self-love. She shared a mirror selfie and penned how people should appreciate their bodies. Anshula looked lovely in this weight loss transformation post. Anshula quoted singer and songwriter Colbie Caillat and wrote in the caption, “Take your make up off,

Let your hair down.

Take a breath

Look into the mirror, at yourself

Don’t you like you?

Cause I like you.”

The comment section was replete with people admiring her weight loss. Uncle Sanjay Kapoor commented “wow” with clap emojis. She was also praised by Katrina Kaif. Katrina commented, “Look at you”, with an eye heart emoji. Producer Deepshikha Deshmukh and scientist Karishma Boolani also applauded Anshula’s efforts.

Anshula was praised by lifestyle coach Luke Coutinho, aunt Sunita Kapoor and brother Akshay Marwah. Fitness trainer Namrata Purohit and casting director Shanoo Sharma were in awe of the efforts made by Anshula. Lifestyle content creator Simone Khambatta commented,” Anshula !!!!!!! Amazing”. Actor Bhakhtyar M Irani also praised Anshula.

Fans have been thoroughly amazed by this transformation. They are eager to see Anshula making her silver screen debut.

Anshula is looking dazzling in this white outfit. She is a voracious reader and a touch of it can be seen in the caption too. Anshula has quoted Judy Holler in the caption, writing that a disco ball is made from hundreds of broken glass pieces combined. The caption compares human beings to a disco ball implying that strong people have been made up by surviving many difficult moments.

For the unversed, Anshula is the sister of actor Arjun Kapoor.

