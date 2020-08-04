Look What Rakhi has Done to Siddharth Shukla: 'Thank God it Comes Once a Year'

Siddharth Shukla's witty after-rakhi post is something most of the brothers will relate to. On Monday, the actor shared a humorous post on the after-effects of the festival and it will leave you in splits.

Taking to Instagram stories, the Bigg Boss 13 winner shared two pictures of himself. With a hilarious expression in the photos, Sidharth is seen flaunting his rakhis and empty pockets. In the first one, he writes, "Look what Rakhi has done to me," whereas, in the second one he wrote, "Pockets empty, thank god it comes once a year."

On the work front, a new music video of the actor, Dil Ko Karrar Aaya, featuring Neha Sharma was released on YouTube last week. The romantic ballad is composed by Rajat Nagpal and the lyrics are penned by Rana. Neha Kakkar and Yasser Desai have lent their voices to the track.

Hope you guys like it.. let me know...https://t.co/ZjYlePGHrv — Sidharth Shukla (@sidharth_shukla) July 31, 2020

Post Bigg Boss 13, he was also seen in Darshan Raval's Bhula Dunga with his co-contestant Shehnaaz Gill.

Also, he recently got together with Shehnaaz to do an Instagram live session with their fans, SidNaaz. During the session, they addressed many things including the huge fanbase of 'SidNaaz' and also the war of words that often occur between their respective fan clubs on social media.

In the video, Sidharth and Shehnaaz told their followers watching live that if they both are together what they are fighting and worrying about. Moreover, he also said the selective people who are spreading hatred should be ignored totally. In the meantime, Shehnaaz slaps Sidharth and tells that the same should be done with the trolls.

