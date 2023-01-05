Looking for New Year's Resolutions? Take Inspiration From Thor, Groot, Rhaenyra Targaryen, Others

It’s a brand new year and you know what that means – it’s time to put together your 2023 new year’s resolutions list. When starting afresh, it’s always good to know what kind of person you want to be in the future. If you’re unsure of how to go about it, it’s okay to take a little help and we’ve got you covered! Taking inspiration from some of our favourite shows, here are 10 qualities from fictional characters that you can use to start off your list.

Assertiveness (Kamala Khan, Ms Marvel)

Just as Ms Marvel transforms from an enthusiastic but slightly underconfident girl to a superhero who gets the job done, tackle 2023 with the confidence that you can do anything!

Balance (Jennifer Walters, She-Hulk: Attorney at Law)

Jennifer Walters balances everything on her plate - her law career, her dating life and, of course, her Hulk side. She may not get it right every time, but you can definitely look up to her to bring that balance into your own life. If you falter sometimes, Jen Walters shows us that there’s nothing that can’t be made right.

Creativity (Mabel Mora, Only Murders in the Building)

Even with all the conspiracies and death that surround her life, Mabel Mora finds time to work on her paintings and express herself through the medium of her choice. This year, make that time for yourself where you can be creative and find an outlet for your own version of art.

Dedication (Cassian Andor, Andor)

Cassian Andor is a rebel with a cause and he is fully committed to his mission. He knows his purpose and sticks to it with a dedication to be admired. In 2023, find your goal and be unwavering in your journey to achieve it – remember, only with unwavering resolve does success follow!

Courage (Rhaenyra Targaryen, House of the Dragon)

Princess Rhaenyra stands up to her family and the court at King’s Landing to ensure that she is able to live the life that she wants for herself. She is brave in her approach to love and this year, you should be too! Find the courage to speak up for what you want and 2023 will definitely be your year.

Kindness (Mirabel Madrigal, Encanto)

Like Mirabel who was kind to her family even in the face of adversity and hostility, make 2023 the year you show compassion for your friends, family and strangers.

Carefree (Meilin Lee, Turning Red)

Turning into a giant red panda at inopportune moments can be embarrassing for some, but Meilin Lee learns to take it in stride. She knows that being unique is a good thing. This year, embrace the qualities that make you different and flaunt them with pride!

Hopeful (Giselle Philip, Disenchanted)

Just as Giselle is always hopeful and looking to make things better, look to the brighter side of things this 2023 and make it a glass-half-full kind of year for yourself!

Good-humoured (Thor, Thor: Love and Thunder)

Thor, the mighty Norse God, doesn’t take himself too seriously. He jokes about his compatriots and doesn’t take offence when things don’t go his way. Aspire to be like Thor and make things more fun for yourself by laughing more and hurting less!

Friendly (Groot, I Am Groot)

Despite his limited vocabulary, Groot proves that it’s possible to make new friends and maintain old relationships with just a little effort and finding common ground. Expand your horizons this year by venturing into new friendships while keeping in touch with those who have been there for you in the past.

