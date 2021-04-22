movies

News18» News»Movies»'Looking Great': Tiger Shroff to Disha Patani on 'Radhe' Trailer
1-MIN READ

'Looking Great': Tiger Shroff to Disha Patani on 'Radhe' Trailer

Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai trailer

The trailer of 'Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai' has dropped and fans are going gaga over it. The film is set to release on May 13.

The trailer of Salman Khan’s most awaited film Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai has dropped and fans are going gaga over it. Like all other Salman Khan action flicks, this one is packed with adrenaline-pumping sequences, groovy music and dance moves, sizzling chemistry and whistle worthy dialogues. Not just fans, industry colleague and friend Tiger Shroff, too expressed his admiration.

Tiger Shroff took to his Instagram stories to praise the cast which also included his father Jackie Shroff and rumoured partner Disha Patani.

The Baaghi actor shared a glimpse of Disha and wrote, “Congrats d on the smashing trailer looking great!" as a caption on his Instagram stories.

Tiger Shroff praises rumored girlfriend Disha Patani.

Taking a screenshot of Jackie Shroff’s scene from the trailer, he wrote, “Still the most handsome hero".

Tiger Shroff reacts to father Jackie Shroff’s cameo in the trailer
Tiger Shroff congratulates the entire team on the trailer

Other celebrities, too, took to social media to shower their love on the trailer.

Shaira Ahmed Khan, wife of choreographer Ahmed Khan shared a snap of Disha on her Instagram stories and appreciated her looks.

Shaira Ahmed Khan praises Disha Patani’s looks

Bollywood actor Riteish Deshmukh shared the trailer on Twitter and wrote, “Blockbuster Trailer…..#RadheYourMostWantedBhai @BeingSalmanKhan bhau no one can match your swag…. !!! @DishPatani you are looking smashing!!! @RandeepHooda".

Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai is presented by Salman Khan films in association with ZEE Studios, produced By Salma Khan, Sohail Khan and Reel Life production private limited. The movie releases on May 13, 2021, on the occasion of Eid.

first published:April 22, 2021, 19:36 IST