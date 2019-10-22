'Looking Hot': Fans React to Ileana D'Cruz's New Insta Post Featuring Her in Off-shoulder Bikini

Actress Ileana D'Cruz is eager to feature in a soppy romantic music video. The actress took to Instagram on Monday afternoon to express her desire.

Ileana posted a picture in a blue off-shoulder bikini top with her hair let loose, where she can be seen leaning against a glass window.

She captioned the post: "Me looking wistfully out the window whilst listening to romantic sappy songs and imagining myself in a music video..."

Fans immediately flooded the post with comments like "Looking hot", "Very beautiful", "Looking great", "Gorgeous", "Evergreen beauty", "You are my favourite" and "I love you".

On the work front, Ileana will next be seen in Anees Bazmee's upcoming movie Pagalpanti starring Anil Kapoor, John Abraham, Arshad Warsi, Pulkit Samrat, Urvashi Rautela and Kriti Kharbanda. The film hits the theaters on November 22.

The actress is also shooting for Kookie Gulati's directorial The Big Bull along with Abhishek Bachchan, which is expected to release next year.

The actress was last seen in the movie Raid (2019) co starring Ajay Devgn.

