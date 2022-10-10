'Looks Animated': Telugu Filmmaker Tammareddy Bhardwaj on Adipurush Teaser

Ever since the teaser for the Om Raut-directed Adipurush dropped, the internet has been lambasting it left, right and centre. From poor VFX to misinterpretation of mythological characters and inappropriate attire, the teaser has been attacked on all grounds.

The audience is already pretty unimpressed with the first look of Adipurush and even while the prospects of the film look bleak 3 months prior to release, it has now found a new critique in veteran Telugu producer and director Tammareddy Bhardwaj.

Tammareddy uploaded a video on his YouTube channel after watching the teaser of Adipurush and apparently, he is one of the many who have been left disappointed with the teaser. In the six-minute video, he raised objections against many aspects of the trailer, starting with its poor quality of VFX. Tammareddy said that the film looked animated and he could not understand how Rs 500 crore could be spent on an animated film.

He also reacted to director Om Raut’s explanation that the movie will look great in 3D. Tammareddy said that whether it is a 2D, 3D or 4D film, an animated film does not change into a live-action one and said that there were lots of differences between animation and live-action.

He also said that the character designs and the costumes do not change after converting the film to 3D. He said it was surprising that the makers changed the attire of Lord Ram, someone who is worshipped and revered all over India. He said Ravan was a devout Brahmin too and even his character was misrepresented.

He ended by saying that since there is still some time left for the film’s release, hopefully, the makers will address the issues by then and the movie is better received upon release.

Adipurush is slated to release on January 12 next year and stars Prabhas as Lord Ram, Saif Ali Khan as Ravan and Kriti Sanon as Sita.

