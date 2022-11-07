'Looks Like Hema Malini's Daughter': Kiara Advani’s No-Makeup Look Stuns Fans

Actress Kiara Advani has been ruling the hearts of millions with her impressive performances in films like Kabir Singh, Guilty, Shershaah, and Jug Jug Jeeyo to list a few. Kiara is always making the paps go crazy about her with her quintessential style statements and of course, her relationship with B-town heartthrob Siddharth Malhotra. Amid all this, the tinsel town diva is once again making all the headlines after she was papped at the Mumbai airport in a flawless no-makeup look, grabbing the eyeballs of her admirers.

The now-viral video has been dropped on Instagram by celebrity photographer Viral Bhayani. In the video, Kiara made heads turn with her stunning, pretty-in-pink floral avatar. She was dressed in a strappy pink-hued floral dress, carrying an orange handbag, flashing her beaming smile at the paparazzi, posing for clicks. Kiara chose to sport a no-makeup face for her airport look, going completely natural, which seemed to have fascinated her fans.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)



No sooner than the video was uploaded on the photo-sharing application, fans rushed to the comments to shower the actress with oodles of praise. While some loved Kiara’s make-up-free avatar others compared her with veteran actress Hema Malini’s daughter Esha Deol.

“Without makeup, Kiara looks like Hema Malini’s daughter Esha Deol Jab Esha young thi,” pointed out one user. “Without makeup bhi kitne cute lgti h,” gushed another. “Her smile,” lavished a third individual. Others added plenty of heart and heart-eye emojis in the comments.

Top showsha video

The Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 actress often makes her admirers floored by her gorgeous photoshoot diaries. Be it with or without makeup, Kiara has all our hearts. Check out some of her amazing snaps below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KIARA (@kiaraaliaadvani)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KIARA (@kiaraaliaadvani)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KIARA (@kiaraaliaadvani)



Meanwhile, on the film front, after the sweet success of her horror-comedy Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Kiara has once again teamed up with her previous co-star Karthik Aaryan for the latest flick, Satyaprem Ki Katha. Helmed by Sameer Vidwans, this musical love story will hit the big screens on June 29, next year. Satyaprem Ki Katha will be Kiara Advani’s second collaboration with Karthik Aaryan after Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2.

Read all the Latest Movies News here