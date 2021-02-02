Looop Lapeta First Look: Taapsee Pannu Dons a Funky Look

Soon movie buffs will be able to witness an Indian remake of the 1998 German thriller Run Lola Run where actress Taapsee Pannu will be playing the protagonist. On Tuesday, Taapsee shared the first look of her upcoming film Looop Lapeta on her social media handles.

The 33-year-old actress can be seen in a neon green athletic wear and a funky hairdo as she sits on a toilet seat looking straight into the camera. Giving a gist of her character's situation in the picture, Taapsee wrote that there comes a time in life when you ask yourself how you ended up here. She further clarified that she is not talking about sitting on the toilet seat, but the bigger situation that has entered her life. Introducing her character, Taapsee said, "Hi this is Savi and welcome on board a crazy ride."

The post has received over 71k likes on Instagram since it was shared on Tuesday.

Looop Lapeta also stars Tahir Raj Bhasin who will be playing a pivotal role in the movie. Directed by ad filmmaker Aakash Bhatia, Looop Lapeta is produced by Sony Pictures Films India, Ellipsis Entertainment Tanuj Garg, Atul Kasbekar, and Aayush Maheshwari.

Shooting for the drama-comedy will soon be completed and it will be released this year. The movie is a modern day take on Run Lola Run. The crime thriller was written and directed by Tom Tykwer, and starred Franka Potente as Lola and Moritz Bleibtreu as Manni. The movie traces the story of a woman who needs 100,000 Deutschmarks in twenty minutes to save her boyfriend's life.

It will be fun to watch how Taapsee and Tahir play out the roles in the upcoming movie. It is also the first time that the two actors are working together in a movie.