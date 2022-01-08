Looop Lapeta Star Tahir Raj Bhasin: It's Rare for Any Actor to Have 2 Trailer Releases on Same Day

Actor Tahir Raj Bhasin is constantly wowing people with his brilliant acting skills. The young actor played the role of former cricketer Sunil Gavaskar with elan in the recently released ‘83 which earned him a lot of acclaim and applause from the critics as well as the audiences.

The actor has a chock-a-block month as he will entertain audiences with two awaited digital projects Yeh Kaali Kaali Aankhen and Ranjish Hi Sahi in which people will see him in different avatars.

Bhasin who is really excited about his two projects says, “January is looking like a very special month for me and it’s a great start to 2022. I’m going to keenly observe the feedback that my performance in Yeh Kaali Kaali Aankhen and Ranjish Hi Sahi. I have gone out on a limb in these two projects to push myself as an actor. My only hope is that people get entertained watching these two projects because I have poured my heart and skill into them.”

The young actor is overwhelmed with the overflowing positive appreciation that he has been garnering for both these projects whose trailers dropped on the same day! He says, “It is really rare and unique for any actor to have two trailer releases on the same day and I’m really happy that both these trailers are being loved by audiences. I didn’t expect this kind of over-pouring of love and conversation and I’m thoroughly enjoying this moment.”

Bhasin, a rank outsider in Bollywood, is extremely pragmatic about the fact that he needs to deliver with every single project in an industry that’s ruthless towards outsiders with no godfather.

He says, “An actor like me always chases versatility, thrives on experimenting with roles and genres, and carefully tries to select fresh scripts to showcase my acting prowess. It is important that I constantly explore different things because that is what will open several exciting doors for creative growth in the industry. This has been my intention from my first film.”

Apart from the two web shows, Bhasin will also be seen in Looop Lapeta opposite Taapsee Pannu which is scheduled to release on February 4.

