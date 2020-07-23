Lootcase: Kunal Kemmu, Rashika Duggal's New Song Laal Rang Ki Peti Brings New Shade in Their Lives

The first song of Lootcase is out and it talks about the many colours that the suitcase has brought into the character's lives. 'Laal Rang Ki Peti' sung by Vivek Hariharan shows the change in lifestyle of the characters played by Kunal Kemmu and Rasika Duggal after they discover a cash-loaded red suitcase.

In the song, Kemmu is shown buying gifts for his family, taking them to elite places and finally raising a toast to the suitcase. Kapil Sawant is behind the jolly lyrics.

Rasika took to Instagram to post a preview of the song. "The many colours brought into our lives by one Laal rang ki peti #LataNandan.Enjoy the song !#LaalRangKiPeti #Lootcase......and to figure the rest watch the film on #31stJuly ", she wrote.

While talking about the film, Rasika expressed her long-time desire to do a quintessential Bollywood film. And Lootcase has finally allowed her to put on her dancing shoes for a lip-synced song. Choreographer Adil Shaikh and his team are said to be behind the choreography.

"I am thrilled that I am in a film which has a lip synced song ! And that I got to dance to it. Before this, I was beginning to wonder if my career would be devoid of this quintessential Bollywood experience," Rasika said.

"Filming for the song sequence was a totally new experience for me and a lot of fun. Choreographer Adil Shaikh and his team made it feel like a breeze," she added.

The comedy thriller features Kunal Kemmu, Gajraj Rao, Ranvir Shorey and Vijay Raaz. The film is directed by Rajesh Krishnan and written by Rajesh Krishnan and Kapil Sawant.

The trailer shows Kunal as a middle-class man whose life turns around when he finds an unclaimed suitcase filled with Rs 2000 currency notes. On the other hand, there is a cunning MLA (Gajraj Rao), a police officer (Ranvir Shorey), and a don (Vijay Raaz) who are trying to find the case.

"Lootcase" will release on July 31 on Disney+ Hotstar.

(With inputs from IANS)