Lootere Teaser: Hansal Mehta Is Here With a Tale of 'Greed, Survival, Terror and Chaos'

Hansal Mehta has released the teaser of his upcoming show which is titled Lootere. On Thursday, the filmmaker took to his official Instagram handle and shared the teaser which opens up with a glimpse of a ship in the middle of a sea. Following this, a few people on a boat (who are most probably terrorists) can be seen approaching the ship as Rajat Kapoor sees them all with his pair of binoculars. However, the situation soon changes as the teaser takes us in the middle of a hijack situation and presents visuals of violence and gunshots.

“Proud to present this @jaihmehta directorial #Lootere. A tale of greed, survival, terror and chaos – #HotstarSpecials #Lootere, coming soon,” Hansal Mehta wrote in the caption.

Soon after Hansal Mehta shared the teaser, filmmaker Nikhil Advani commented on the post, “How good does this look!!! @JaiHMehta is a full chip of the old block and is going to end up teaching us a few things. @mehtahansal @shailesh_r_sing #Lootere @DisneyPlus.” Film editor-writer Apurva Asrani also dropped heart-eye emojis in the comments section. Actress Karishma Irani also wrote, ‘So good!!!’

Several fans also expressed excitement about the show. While one of the social media users wrote, “Looooks so amazing”, another comment read, “We are eager to watch.”

Lootere is directed by Hansal’s son Jai Mehta and is also written by him along with Suparn Varma, Vishal Kapoor and Vaibhav Vishal. While the teaser makes it clear that the show will star Rajat Kapoor, the rest of the cast members have not been revealed so far. It will steam on Disney+ Hotstar. However, its release date has not been announced so far.

Meanwhile, Hansal Mehta has also been working on his directorial feature Faraaz. It is an action-thriller that marks the debut of actor Zahan Kapoor and also casts Paresh Rawal’s son Aditya Rawal in a key role.

