Lord Of The Rings: The Rings Of Power’s Malayalam Trailer Is Here

The makers have dropped the Malayalam trailer of the Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power. And, we can’t keep calm. On Thursday evening, Amazon Prime Video unveiled the latest trailer for its The Lord of the Rings prequel series The Rings of Power to give people an idea of what is in store for them. The two-and-a-half-minute trailer was also released in English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Kannada languages.

Watch Here:

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power is a series adaptation of J.R.R. Tolkien’s fabled Second Age of Middle-earth. The show will premiere on Prime Video on September 2. The trailer gives us the first look at some of Tolkien’s legendary characters from the island kingdom of Númenor.

It also showcases the first look of characters including Isildur (Maxim Baldry), Elendil (Lloyd Owen), Pharazôn (Trystan Gravelle), and Queen Regent Míriel (Cynthia Addai-Robinson). Some highlights of the realms, which viewers will see during the series, were also given. Elven realms of Lindon and Eregion, the Dwarven realm Khazad-dûm, the Southlands, the Northernmost Wastes, the Sundering Seas, and the island kingdom of Númenór, to name a few.

The Amazon Prime Series boasts an ensemble cast that includes Galadriel (Morfydd Clark), the Harfoots Marigold Brandyfoot (Sara Zwangobani), Elanor ‘Nori’ Brandyfoot (Markella Kavenagh), Elrond (Robert Aramayo), High King Gil-galad (Benjamin Walker), Poppy Proudfellow (Megan Richards) and Sadoc Burrows (Sir Lenny Henry). And how can forget, the Stranger (Daniel Weyman), Halbrand (Charlie Vickers), Arondir (Ismael Cruz Córdova), the Dwarves King Durin III (Peter Mullan), and Prince Durin IV (Owain Arthur).

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power is led by showrunners and executive producers J.D. Payne & Patrick McKay. The epic drama is set thousands of years before the events of J.R.R. Tolkien’s The Hobbit and The Lord of the Rings books.

