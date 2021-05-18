Lord of The Rings, Witcher, Game of Thrones and Other Spinoffs to Look Out for

The concept of series spinoffs have really taken off in the West. As soon as a show is well received, or sometimes even before it, a potential universe is being offered from the makers. Here we look at some of the highly anticipated spinoffs developing currently in the West.

The House of The Dragon

After the huge success of Game of Thrones, HBO is returning with the series prequel The House of The Dragon. Shooting has already begun on the new show and it will focus on the Targaryen dynasty. As many as three more GoT spin-offs are in the works.

Lord of The Rings spinoff

A big budget multi-season Lord of The Rings Spinoff is in shooting stage. It is said that the budget of this Amazon Prime show will be four times that of season one of Game of Thrones (roughly USD 450 million). Which means that the makers have a lot of trust in it.

The Witcher prequel

As soon as Henry Cavill starrer The Witcher was released on Netflix, a spinoff of it was announced, titled The Witcher: Blood Origin. It will be set 1200 years before original series and focus on creation of first Witcher. It is a limited series.

Bridgerton spinoff on Queen Charlotte

With only one season out on Netflix, the streamer has announced this month that period drama Bridgerton will be making a limited series spinoff on one of it’s characters. It will be tracing Queen Charlotte’s origin story. The new series will also feature young Violet Bridgerton and young Lady Danbury.

Peaky Blinders film

Hugely successful gangster drama Peaky Blinders is getting a movie spinoff. The sixth season will be it’s last and a film is already shooting.

Sopranos prequel movie

Highly successful crime series The Sopranos has a film coming up titled The Many Saints Of Newark. The late James Gandolfini’s son Michael is playing a younger version of his father’s iconic character Tony Soprano in the new film.

