Lorry Driver to Narasimha Naidu, Balakrishna and B Gopal's Super Hit Telugu Films

Nandamuri Balakrishna and Director B Gopal have been a highly successful combination in the Telugu film industry. There have been a total of five films delivered by the actor-director duo. It includes blockbusters, as well as the industry, hit movies.

Of the five films, four were hits, and there was one which proved to be a disaster. Balakrishna and Bejwada Gopal’s combination films Samarasimha Reddy and Narasimha Naidu became industry hits. Both of these films received much appreciation from fans and critics alike.

Lorry Driver was the first film that the duo teamed up for. A blockbuster hit at the box office, the film had Vijaya Shanthi opposite Balakrishna. Chakravarthy’s music helped the movie become a musical blockbuster as well.

Rowdy Inspector, their next, was another of the combo’s sensational successes. While the movie was released 30 years ago, it acquired over 10 crore shares and created a sensation.

Samarasimha Reddy was the third film by the duo, and it shattered all records in the Telugu cinema made until that time. It became a trendsetter for faction movies in Telugu. The film’s budget was Rs 6 crore and it collected Rs 20 crore per share.

Narasimha Naidu was the fourth film they teamed up for and broke many box-office records. It became an industry hit and was made at a budget of Rs 9 crores. It went on to achieve 30 crore shares, which made it the first Telugu film to do so.

Their fifth film, Palanati Brahmanayudu, went on to be a disaster at the box office.

