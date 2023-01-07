“Lost A Good Friend”: Rajinikanth Mourns Death Of Fan Club President VM Sudhakar

Tamil superstar Rajnikanth recently lost one of his closest friends. We are talking about former fan club president VM Sudhakar, who passed away on January 6. He was 71 at the time of his death. VM Sudhakar was battling with ill health for a long time after he was diagnosed with kidney cancer. Although the former president of Rajinikanth fan club was undergoing rigorous treatment at the hospital at the hands of expert doctors, he succumbed to the disease. Later, after performing his late friend’s last rites, Rajnikanth had a short media interaction, where the veteran actor got emotional upon losing his friend.

At the virtual media interaction, the 72-year-old said, “He (VM Sudhakar) had a lot of love and affection for me. For the last 2 years, he had been a little unwell. We tried hard to save him. We didn’t expect him to leave us so soon. Whenever he used to see me, he told me that I should be happy. He was a very good man. I have lost a good friend."

Earlier, the Chandramukhi actor paid his deepest condolences to VM Sudhakar’s family in a heartwarming Twitter post. The translated version of the note read, “I am deeply saddened by the passing away of my dear friend VM Sudhakar. My deepest condolences to his family and all who are bereaved. May his soul rest in peace.”

Earlier, VM Sudhakar had shared a long post for his friend and actor Rajnikanth, where he mentioned that the Tollywood superstar provided him with “financial and moral support” during his treatment at the hospital.

“The leader took care of my entire medical expenses for the past year for my kidney cancer treatment without a second thought. Till now he is the only one providing financial and moral support for which our entire family will be eternally grateful,” he wrote.

Rajnikanth and VM Sudhakar were good friends since their college days. Rajnikanth was one year senior to the late fan club member. Their friendship stood the test of time even after the Robot actor attained stardom. Rajnikanth’s brother, Sathyanarayana Rao Gaikwad, who headed the actor’s fan club, later handed over the responsibilities to VM Sudhakar.

VM Sudhakar was an active member, ever since the emergence of the first Rajnikanth fan club. He acted as the chief executive when the Tamil superstar’s Rajini Fan Forum was changed to Rajini People’s Forum. VM Sudhakar is survived by his wife and two sons.

On the work front Rajnikanth will next be seen in the Nelson Dilipkumar-directorial Jailer. The action entertainer comprising Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Trisha Krishnan, Shiva Rajkumar, and Priyanka Mohan will premiere on the silver screens on April 14.

