1-min read

Lost In Space Renewed For Season 2 by Netflix

Lost in Space is a Netflix Original dramatic and modern reimagining of the classic 1960's science fiction series. Set 30 years in the future, colonization in space is now a reality, and the Robinson family is among those tested and selected to make a new life for themselves in a better world.

News18.com

Updated:May 15, 2018, 12:40 PM IST
Image: Netflix

There's more danger coming for the Robinson family! Netflix announced via social media that Lost in Space will return for a second season. The first season had a cliffhanger ending and it's only fair that the streaming site decided to bring the 'floating family' of Robinsons on a new planet.





Lost in Space is a Netflix Original dramatic and modern reimagining of the classic 1960’s science fiction series. Set 30 years in the future, colonization in space is now a reality, and the Robinson family is among those tested and selected to make a new life for themselves in a better world. But when the new colonists find themselves abruptly torn off course en route to their new home they must forge new alliances and work together to survive in a dangerous alien environment, lightyears from their original destination.

The series is produced by Legendary Television. Lost in Space stars Toby Stephens, Molly Parker, Maxwell Jenkins, Mina Sundwall, Taylor Russell, Ignacio Serricchio and Parker Posey. Zack Estrin, Kevin Burns, Jon Jashni, Matt Sazama and Burk Sharpless serve as executive producers.







