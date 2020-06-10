Lost Lot Of Weight To Look 10 Years Younger In The Casino, Says Karanvir Bohra

Actor Karanvir Bohra, who was last seen in TV show Naagin 3, is making his digital debut with The Casino. In a freewheeling chat, he speaks about his upcoming series, his lockdown experience and more.

Karanvir says, “I had to lose a lot of weight as I had to look 10-12 years younger for the role. This character does not have a negative shade, like most of my other characters. Vicky's biggest problem is to decide which bridge to cross and which bridge to burn.”

While speaking about negative characters, the actor recalls his old show, “It was very challenging to play Viraj Dobriyal in Dil Se Di Dua... Saubhagyavati Bhava. It would take a lot of my energy. To play that kind of gruesome husband, a wife beater was difficult for me.”

Karanvir has participated on reality shows like Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 5, Nach Baliye 7 and Bigg Boss 12. He talks about the role of such shows in an actor's career, “There are actors, who have done reality shows and are still finding their place in the industry. On the other hand, there are actors, who have not done any reality show but have earned a place in the industry.”

Talking about the success of Naagin, he says, “I think everybody loves fantasy, the genre of snakes and animals, which makes it so popular among the viewers.”

On the matter of doing a project that may not align with an actor's own beliefs, Karanvir says, “Something that I don’t believe in, I will not do it even if I am being paid millions of dollars for it. For instance, smoking and drinking is something I will never promote, will not do an advertisement. And, I have said 'no' to such projects earlier.”

He also talked about the lockdown. “It has got me very close to my family. So, in that sense lockdown has benefitted me. Parents need to understand that we know the problem, the children don’t. So, if they get moody, irritated, make them understand and don’t lose your cool at them,” he says.

The Casino also features Mandana Karimi, Sudhanshu Pandey, Aindrita Ray, Digangana Suryavanshi, Mukul Dev, Romit Raj Prasher, Rajesh Khattar and Mantra.

