Lost Stories' Rishab Joshi: We Were In Touch With Eric Nam, He Can't Wait To Come To India | Exclusive

September was a big month for Lost Stories. The DJ duo, comprising members Rishab Joshi and Prayag Mehta — were busy releasing music one after the other. However, the biggest highlight of the month was undoubtedly their collaboration with Armaan Malik and TRI.BE on Memu Aagamu. The duo featured as the producers of the special track featuring Allu Arjun in the video.

While the song did not take long to go viral, Rishab told News18.com that Lost Stories was not going to be a part of the producing side of the song initially. “The work on the song began sometime around December when our manager Aayushman Sinha got Lost Stories on board for the ‘secret’ Coke project as curators. We were basically supposed to gather musicians from around the world and make this grand record where Armaan and a K-pop artist and Allu Arjun were featured,” he recalled.

“We were never meant to be the main producers of the song or the composers of the song but literally every month that passed by, I kept telling Prayag that we should be composing, we should be writing this song. It is something that we can do even in our sleep because we had understood the briefs so well and it was meant to be. The stars aligned and Aayushman called us one day saying, ‘would you like to compose and produce the song?’ We were like that’s not even a question. Within a week, composition, lyrics, mix, master, and everything else was done,” he said.

While the song will remain special for the duo, we asked them if they had a particular K-pop artist on their bucket list that they wish to collaborate with. Rishab did not think twice before taking Eric Nam’s name. “I would love to write music for Eric Nam. He’s broken into so many scenes simultaneously and his voice is so close to the authentic pop voice. He did a song with our friend, Armaan called Echo. After I heard that song, I told Aayushman that maybe in the future I’d love to work with Eric,” he confessed.

When pointed out that Eric has been teasing a likely trip to India, Rishab added, “We were in touch with him regarding another project and we did a Zoom call. He said he can’t wait to come to India, so I hope it all works out,” he added.

While fans wait for this collaboration to take place, Rishab confirmed that Lost Stories have a unique collaboration in the making. “We have this new track coming up with Sona Mohapatra. We’ve always wanted to work with her, and the opportunity finally came in December last year. She sent us a vocal and we spent like 20 minutes making one drop, she loved it and that became the song. It’s one of our most unique songs and I don’t think a product like that exists in the market and that’s always our aim,” he said.

Check out the complete conversation below:

The musician revealed that the song is likely to drop next month. Besides talking about their recent work, Rishab also opened up about their music academy, Lost Stories Academy, changing trends in the music space, and the changes that need to be made in the live music space.

