Lot More #MeToo Allegations Will 'Come to the Surface', Says Jennifer Aniston
The actor said the movement, designed to fight sexual abuse and harassment, has helped to empower women in showbiz and beyond.
Image: Jennifer Aniston/ Instagram
Jennifer Aniston says while the #MeToo movement has challenged the abuse of power by the high and mighty, there are still many skeletons hidden in their closets that are bound to come out.
The actor said the movement, designed to fight sexual abuse and harassment, has helped to empower women in showbiz and beyond.
"Incredible things have happened in the past couple of years that were long overdue. It's been a very exciting time and you can see the changes regarding women being objectified, and regarding power and positions of power.
"And I feel a lot more will come to the surface because people are doing their homework and digging deep into everybody's underwear drawer," Aniston, 50, told Radio Times magazine.
The actor, who is the daughter on veteran actor John Aniston, admitted she had a "pretty easy time in terms of my experience in the business".
On the issue of pay parity, she said even during "Friends", it was more about everyone getting the right compensation.
"Even back on 'Friends', it wasn't so much about women being paid the same as men - some of the women were being paid more. It was more about, 'We're doing equal work and we all deserve to be compensated in the same way'.
"I wouldn't feel good going to work knowing someone was getting X amount and I was getting something greater," she added.
Aniston is set to return to the small screen with Apple TV's "The Morning Show", set in the backdrop of a morning talk show host's (Steve Carrell) firing after a series of accusations surface against him. She is also executive producing the show with co-star Reese Witherspoon.
The series also stars Gugu Mbatha, Billy Crudup and Mark Duplass.
Follow @News18Movies for more
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
Aarey Forest Row : What is the Development vs Environment Debate? | Crux+
-
Friday 26 July , 2019
Have You Watched Hilarious 'Avengers Endgame' Blooper Reel Yet?
-
Thursday 18 July , 2019
Lion king Movie Review: Despite Shah Rukh-Aryan Pairing, Film Lacks Original’s Emotion
-
Thursday 04 July , 2019
Spider-Man: Far From Home Review| Peter Parker Takes Us on Engrossing Vacation
-
Friday 12 July , 2019
Super 30 Movie Review: Hrithik Roshan Leads Emotional Tale of Dreams And Hopes
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Nach Baliye 9: Shraddha Arya Says Judge Raveena Tandon wasn't Concentrating on Her Performance
- Disha Patani Shares Insta Story Featuring Tiger Shroff, Captions it 'Bhai Bhai'
- Sanya Malhotra Grooves to Ghungroo from War, Sets Dance Floor and Social Media on Fire
- NBA 2K20 Gameplay Will Unlock Limited Edition Nike Sneakers That You Can Buy
- New Olympic and Paralymic Emblem, Paris 2024 Unveils Golden Marianne Logo