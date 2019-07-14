Take the pledge to vote

Lot of Cricket is Left in MS Dhoni, Why Even Talk About His Retirement: Javed Akhtar

After legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar, veteran writer-lyricist Javed Akhtar has batted for wicketkeeper-batsman M.S. Dhoni asking him not to retire from the game.

IANS

Updated:July 14, 2019, 1:33 PM IST
Lot of Cricket is Left in MS Dhoni, Why Even Talk About His Retirement: Javed Akhtar
Dhoni was run-out in the penultimate over after scoring 50. (Source: AP Photo)
After legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar, veteran writer-lyricist Javed Akhtar has batted for wicketkeeper-batsman M.S. Dhoni asking him not to retire from the game.

Following India's exit from the World Cup after their shocking defeat to New Zealand in the semifinals, speculations have been rife that Dhoni would soon retire from the game.

However, Akhtar feels Dhoni -- whose understanding of the game is an advantage for the team -- has a lot of cricket still left in him.

"As a middle order batsman or a wicket keeper, M.S. Dhoni is totally dependable and trustworthy. Virat is graceful enough to accept that Dhoni's understanding of the game is an advantage for the team. One can see that a lot of cricket is still left in him. Why even talk about his retirement," tweeted Akhtar on Friday.

Earlier on Thursday, Lata Mangeshkar requested the 37-year-old Indian cricketer not to retire from the game. "These days, I have been hearing that you plan to retire. Please don't think this way. The country needs you and it is my request, too, that you don't allow even the thought of retirement to enter your mind," Mangeshkar tweeted in Hindi.

In a heart-warming gesture the 89-year-old singer also left an encouraging note for Team India, to help them tide over their defeat. She dedicated her 1994 song, "Akash ke us paar bhi", to the Men in Blue.

"We did not win yesterday, but we didn't lose. I dedicate this song by Gulzar sahab to our team," she said in another tweet.

