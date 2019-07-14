Lot of Cricket is Left in MS Dhoni, Why Even Talk About His Retirement: Javed Akhtar

After legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar, veteran writer-lyricist Javed Akhtar has batted for wicketkeeper-batsman M.S. Dhoni asking him not to retire from the game.

Following India's exit from the World Cup after their shocking defeat to New Zealand in the semifinals, speculations have been rife that Dhoni would soon retire from the game.

However, Akhtar feels Dhoni -- whose understanding of the game is an advantage for the team -- has a lot of cricket still left in him.

"As a middle order batsman or a wicket keeper, M.S. Dhoni is totally dependable and trustworthy. Virat is graceful enough to accept that Dhoni's understanding of the game is an advantage for the team. One can see that a lot of cricket is still left in him. Why even talk about his retirement," tweeted Akhtar on Friday.

As a middle order batsman or a WK M S Dhoni is a totally dependable n trustworthy. Virat is graceful enough to accept that Dhoni’s understanding of game is an advantage for the team .One can see that a lot of cricket is still left in Him . Why even talk about his retirement — Javed Akhtar (@Javedakhtarjadu) July 12, 2019

Earlier on Thursday, Lata Mangeshkar requested the 37-year-old Indian cricketer not to retire from the game. "These days, I have been hearing that you plan to retire. Please don't think this way. The country needs you and it is my request, too, that you don't allow even the thought of retirement to enter your mind," Mangeshkar tweeted in Hindi.

In a heart-warming gesture the 89-year-old singer also left an encouraging note for Team India, to help them tide over their defeat. She dedicated her 1994 song, "Akash ke us paar bhi", to the Men in Blue.

"We did not win yesterday, but we didn't lose. I dedicate this song by Gulzar sahab to our team," she said in another tweet.

Namaskar M S Dhoni ji.Aaj kal main sun rahi hun ke Aap retire hona chahte hain.Kripaya aap aisa mat sochiye.Desh ko aap ke khel ki zaroorat hai aur ye meri bhi request hai ki Retirement ka vichar bhi aap mann mein mat laayiye.@msdhoni — Lata Mangeshkar (@mangeshkarlata) July 11, 2019

Kal bhalehi hum jeet na paaye ho lekin hum haare nahi hain.Gulzar sahab ka cricket ke liye likha hua ye geet main hamari team ko dedicate karti hun. https://t.co/pCOy7M1d1Y — Lata Mangeshkar (@mangeshkarlata) July 11, 2019

Follow @News18Movies for more