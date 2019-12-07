Lot of Strong Female Characters Today in Theatre as Compared to Films, Says Kalki Koechlin
The actress believes that theatre is in danger of being a ladder to Bollywood. She even spoke about other issues which take away the rightful recognition that Indian theatres and actors deserve.
Image: Kalki Koechlin/Instagram
Bollywood actress Kalki Koechlin’s is known to have started her acting career with theatre. She believes that theatre is in danger of being a ladder to Bollywood and other issues which takes away the rightful recognition away from Indian theatres and actors.
In an interview, she said, “There’s always this danger that the theatre scene will be a sort of stepping stone to Bollywood. So, you have a lot of people who are doing something that I call “drawing room theatre”, which is done better on film than in theatre. But there has to be some interpretation which makes it different from what you do in films. Just because you’re talented in one doesn’t mean you’ll be talented in the other."
Apart from starring in several stage plays, Kalki has also written (co-wrote Skeleton Women, 2009) and directed (Living Room, 2015) a few.
The actress also feels that there aren’t enough good local writers for theatre. "People are still picking up plays from 50 years ago from abroad. We don’t use our local writers very much. The devised work is stronger in India. Abhishek Majumdar and Neil Chowdhury are fantastic contemporary writers, but they’re few and far between."
Kalki also points out the theatre culture being weaker in India is lack of well-quipped theatres all over the country. At the same time, a higher priced ticket acts as a deterrent for the audience to watch the play, making it tough for an actor to survive on theatre alone.
She will be seen on stage once again in a play titled Sounding Vanya, which is based on Anton Chekhov’s Uncle Vanya: Scenes from Country Life in Four Acts, which will open in Serendipity Arts festival in Goa this month.
