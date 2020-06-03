Lot Will Be Revealed: Nawazuddin's Estranged Wife Slams His Family After Niece's Allegation

Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s niece has filed a sexual harassment complaint against his brother at the Jamia police station in Delhi, according to a report by Times of India. She said that she had been raised by a stepmother.

Speaking to ETimes, she alleged, “I was sexually harassed by my uncle when I was nine years old. My parents were divorced when I was two years old, so I had a step mother. I was tortured a lot. As a child I didn’t understand thinking it was my uncle, but when I grew up I realized it was a different kind of touch. There was violence too.”

Now, the actor's estranged wife Aaliya Siddiqui has reacted to the news. She took to Twitter and wrote, "This is just the beginning. Thanking God for sending so much support already. Lot will be revealed, shocking the world as I am not the only one who suffered in silence. Let's see how much of TRUTH money can buy & who all would they continue to BRIBE."

Aaliya had joined Twitter amid her and Nawazuddin's bitter divorce dispute, to ensure that there's “no miscommunication.” It was reported earlier this week that Aaliya had served Nawaz divorce papers after a decade of marriage.

In a series of tweets, Aaliya wrote that false news reports were circulating about her, and said that she would not be silenced “by misuse and abuse of power.” Aaliya had claimed that Nawaz’s family had subjected her to physical and emotional abuse during their marriage.