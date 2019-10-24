Take the pledge to vote

News18 » Movies
1-min read

Louis Tomlinson Says He will be First One to Sign Up for One Direction Reunion

Louis Tomlinson, former member of One Direction, opened up about the possibility of a reunion. The singer said he never wanted the band to break in the first place.

News18.com

Updated:October 24, 2019, 5:41 PM IST
Louis Tomlinson Says He will be First One to Sign Up for One Direction Reunion
Louis Tomlinson, former member of One Direction, opened up about the possibility of a reunion. The singer said he never wanted the band to break in the first place.

After a successful stint in the singing reality show X Factor UK in 2010, the boyband One Direction became big within a short amount of time. The band, consisting of Harry Styles, Zayn Malik, Liam Payne, Louis Tomlinson and Niall Horan, became a huge fan favourites with multiple number one tracks and albums.

However, after five consecutive years of touring, the singers took a hiatus to spend time with family and focus on their solo careers. The break that was supposed to be eighteen months long is still continuing after four years. The singers are at the peak of their solo careers, and a real possibility of a One Direction reunion seems far fetched.

However, singer Louis Tomlinson has revealed that if a reunion happens, his name will be ‘first one on the team sheet.' Talking to Metro UK, the Kill My Mind singer said, "I wasn’t really ready for the band to go on a break. As far as I am concerned, I am happy doing what I am doing. But the day that (a reunion) does happen, and everyone is ready to do it, I am ready."

The singer also talked about the solo music of his fellow band members, who are now his competition in the charts. "I am really impressed with the boys’ stuff. Liam’s making great radio records. I love Niall’s new song and Harry’s is brilliant too, it’s got a great chorus."

"We are good musicians, aren’t we? We’re alright,’ he continued. ‘In terms of being a fan, the amazing thing about us all going off as individuals to make different music is there really is a One Direction member for your genre of music… that is kinda cool for fans," he added.

The singer will be releasing his debut album Walls on January 31, 2020.

