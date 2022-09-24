Louise Fletcher, Oscar-winning 'One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest' Actor, Dies at 88

Louise Fletcher passed away on Friday at her home in Montdurausse, France. Her family confirmed her death. She was 88. According to Deadline, her agent David Shaul said that she died peacefully in her sleep at the house while surrounded by family. Although no cause was mentioned, Shaul said that on September 23, she had said to her family about her home, “I can’t believe I created something so meaningful to my well-being.”

Fletcher had a successful acting career that lasted more than 60 years and featured in several appearances in both television and cinema, despite being inextricably associated with her most well-known role. She also appeared as a guest star on Picket Fences and Joan of Arcadia, which earned her Emmy nods in 1996 and 2004, respectively.

Her Oscar-winning performance as the scheming Nurse Ratched in 1975’s One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest gave Hollywood one of its greatest villains of all time and gave the culture a portrait of bureaucratic evil so enduring that the character’s last name could carry a TV series 45 years later.

She began her acting career in the late 1950s in TV shows such as Lawman, Bat Masterson, Maverick, The Untouchables, and 77 Sunset Strip. She was born on July 22, 1934, in Birmingham, Alabama, to deaf parents; in fact, she used sign language in her Academy Award acceptance speech, one of Oscar’s most memorable moments.

Louise became only the third woman to receive an Oscar, the BAFTA Award and the Golden Globe Award for a single performance.

Louise was married to Jerry Bick, a movie producer, from 1959 until their divorce in 1977. She is survived by sons John and Andrew Bick, granddaughter Emilee Kaya Bick, sisters Roberta Ray, and Edward Ray, as well as 10 nieces and nephews.

