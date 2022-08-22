Love 360 Director Shashank Taalya Requests Fans To Watch The Film In Theaters

Shashank Taalya’s Love 360 was released in theatres on August 19. The film stars debutant Praveen and actress Rachana Inder of Love Mocktail fame. Though the film has received good reviews at the box office, it has failed to make money. Now, taking to social media, film’s director and co-producer Shashank Taalya has shared a video, in which, he has requested the audience to watch the film in theatres.

In the video, Shashank said, “Love 360, which features the popular song Jagave Neenu, released in theatres on August 19 and those who have seen the film, be it critics or audiences, have been showering the film and the team with praise. However, the sad part is that this has not translated into the kind of box office collection that we were expecting. Barring Veeresh theatres in Bengaluru, which is drawing crowds, no other movie hall is bringing in revenue. I agree that this is a film with newcomers and people are wondering how the film could have turned out – this is something I was expecting to happen – but based on the positive word-of-mouth publicity from those who’ve seen Love 360, I was hoping for ticket sales to pick up from, say, Saturday evening.”

The filmmaker added, “Unfortunately, that was not to be. Sunday is a crucial day for us and if the response to the film does not get better, we will risk losing out on screens in the coming days. As a producer, who has made a good film with new talents, I am looking at suffering losses. My request to those who watch and support Kannada cinema is to go and watch our film your nearest movie hall at the earliest and spread the word on social media.”

The social media video has been captioned as “Love 360 a kind request.”

Check out the video here:

Shashank Taalya’s Love 360 is the official Kannada remake of Korean film Mother. The film has been co-produced by Shashank and Praveen’s mother.

Read the Latest News and Breaking News here