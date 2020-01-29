Love Aaj Kal Actress Arushi Sharma Says Acting Was Not Her Plan

After making her Bollywood debut in Ranbir Kapoor starrer Tamasha, Arushi Sharma will now be seen in Love Aaj Kal with Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan. In an interview with Mumbai Mirror, she shared that acting was never her plan.

Talking about her how she tasted fame, she said, "I am from Himachal Pradesh, which doesn't have an active theatre scene."

She added that Imtiaz Ali visited her college in Shimla for the recce of his film, Tamasha. She went on to audition for the part of Sanjukta and that's how she bagged the part. "Engineering colleges are usually boring. I became popular after working with Ranbir Kapoor."

It was post this that Arushi started sending her performance recordings to casting directors. It was in February that she received a call from Mukesh Chhabra's office. "I auditioned in Delhi and within 15 days, I was brought on-board Love Aaj Kal. The shoot was to begin within a month and suddenly, I had this huge mountain to climb," she added.

Being all praises for her co actor Kartik, she said, "Even he is an engineer, it was like meeting an old buddy. He is an actor who is always trying to improve his craft and a good co-star who elevated my performance, too. He can stay focused even in chaos, I can't."

When asked about her wish-list of actors with whom she would like to work, Arushi said, "I would love to work with Ranveer Singh, Ranbir Kapoor and Ayushmann Khurrana. Alia Bhatt, too, is a favourite."

Directed by Imtiaz Ali, Love Aaj Kal is slated to release on February 14, 2020.

