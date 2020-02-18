Love Aaj Kal Box Office Day 4: Kartik Aaryan, Sara Ali Khan's Film Earns Rs 31.26 Cr

Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan's latest release Love Aaj Kal, helmed by Imtiaz Ali opened at the box-office on Valentine's Day with roaring numbers. The film made 12.40 crores on the first day, making it Kartik Aaryan's best-opening in his career. However, from the second day onwards, the film took a dip, mostly because of less than pleasant reviews by critics and movie-goers alike. The film, which had a lot of expectations built up as it was compared with Imtiaz Ali's 2009 film, could not live up to its predecessor's standards.

On the fourth day, the numbers seem to have fallen drastically. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter to write, "#LoveAajKal collapses on Day 4... The drastic fall in numbers doesn’t come as a surprise, since the trending was evident during its *opening weekend* itself... Fri 12.40 cr, Sat 8.01 cr, Sun 8.10 cr, Mon 2.75 cr. Total: ₹ 31.26 cr. #India biz."

Check it out below:

#LoveAajKal collapses on Day 4... The drastic fall in numbers doesn’t come as a surprise, since the trending was evident during its *opening weekend* itself... Fri 12.40 cr, Sat 8.01 cr, Sun 8.10 cr, Mon 2.75 cr. Total: ₹ 31.26 cr. #India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) February 18, 2020

Like the 2009 film, Love Aaj Kal 2.0 also tracks two love stories, one from the 1990s and another from the present day. The film also stars Randeep Hooda and Arushi Sharma in pivotal roles. Even though the film has been somewhat rejected by the audience, Hooda's character of Raj has received a lot of love from the ones who have watched the film.

Talking about his character to Times of India, the actor said, "When I came into the industry, and for the longest time that I was a part of it, Raj epitomised the conventional, stereotypical, romantic Bollywood hero at that time and the whole attempt was to never give in to the convention and find your own path and after 19 years of doing that finally Imtiaz puts me into a movie as Raj but, of course, it had to be unconventional and I would have never done it for anybody but Imtiaz."

Follow @News18Movies for more