Love Aaj Kal Box Office: Kartik Aaryan-Sara Ali Khan Film Dips on Day 2, Falls Flat on Day 3

Director Imtiaz Ali's latest film Love Aaj Kal received a good opening at the box office on Valentine's Day. Unfortunately, the film's good fortune did not last long. After earning Rs 12.40 crore on Day 1, the film saw a dip in footfall on Day 2. The decline continued on Sunday as well. Love Aaj Kal collected Rs 8.01 crore on Saturday and Rs 8.10 on Sunday, bringing its weekend total to Rs 27.86 crore.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh revealed the weekend collections, saying that the film got the Valentine's week advantage, or else its collections would have been even lower. There are

#LoveAajKal is rejected... Dips on Day 2, falls flat on Day 3... Advantage #ValentinesDay [Day 1], else *3-day total* would be lower... Tough road ahead [weekdays]... Fri 12.40 cr, Sat 8.01 cr, Sun 8.10 cr. Total: ₹ 28.51 cr. #India biz. #LoveAajKal [2009] weekend: ₹ 27.86 cr. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) February 17, 2020

Adarsh also shared the first weekend collections of all Kartik Aaryan films so far, the topmost being Pati Patni Aur Woh. Love Aaj Kal ranks third in the list.

Despite a lot of buzz around Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan's first-time pairing, as well as the goodwill generated by the first Love Aaj Kal, the film hasn't been able to live up to its hype. The film received mostly poor reviews, Sara's portrayal of Zoe has also been criticised.

Read: Love Aaj Kal Movie Review: The Only Nice Bits Feature Kartik Aaryan and Newcomer Arushi Sharma

Love Aaj Kal also stars Randeep Hooda and Arushi Sharma in pivotal roles. The 2009 film of the same name had Saif Ali Khan, Deepika Padukone, Giselli Monteiro and Rishi Kapoor in lead roles. Both the films have been produced by Dinesh Vijan.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.