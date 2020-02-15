Love Aaj Kal Crosses Over Rs 12 cr on Day 1 at Box Office, Kartik Aaryan Thanks Fans

Filmmaker Imtiaz Ali's latest release Love Aaj Kal starring Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan has raked in over Rs 12 crore in the box office on the very first day. While the critics gave less than pleasant reviews to the film, the audience seems to have been attracted by its hype. According to trade analyst Taran Adarsh, the film had a solid opening and the Valentine's Day seems to be the reason why it performed so well on Friday. Taran also mentioned that it will be interesting to see if the film maintains double digits earnings going into the weekend.

On Twitter, Taran wrote, "#LoveAajKal packs a solid total on Day 1... Got a boost due to #ValentinesDay2020... Metros excellent, contribute to the big total... Tier-2 cities and mass belt ordinary/low... Will it collect in double digits on Day 2 and 3, is the big question... Fri ₹ 12.40 cr. #India biz."

#LoveAajKal packs a solid total on Day 1... Got a boost due to #ValentinesDay2020... Metros excellent, contribute to the big total... Tier-2 cities and mass belt ordinary/low... Will it collect in double digits on Day 2 and 3, is the big question... Fri ₹ 12.40 cr. #India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) February 15, 2020

Love Aaj Kal has also become Kartik Aaryan's biggest opener. Taran tweeted the data of other films of the actor and compared it with Love Aaj Kal.

An ecstatic Kartik took to Instagram and wrote, "Aapke Ladke ki ab tak ki biggest opener (your boy's biggest opener till now)... Thank you for all the love."

Love Aaj Kal, like its 2009 predecessor tracks two love stories, on in the present-day and the other from the 1990s. Most of the plot remains the same as the Deepika Padukone and Saif Ali Khan's film in 2009, wherein love vs career is a big factor. However, the 2020 film gets much more intense.

The film also stars Randeep Hooda, Sara Ali Khan and Arushi Sharma in pivotal roles. It has been produced by Dinesh Vijan.

