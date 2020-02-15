Love Aaj Kal Earns Rs 12.40 cr on Day 1 at Box Office, Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas Celebrate Valentine's Day

Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan-starrer Love Aaj Kal raked in Rs 12.40 crore at the box office on its day one, the film's makers announced on Saturday. The two young actors headline director Imtiaz Ali's modern take on his 2009 original, which starred Saif Ali Khan and Deepika Padukone.

Read: Love Aaj Kal Movie Review: Kartik Aaryan-Sara Ali Khan's Love Story is Insufferable

Also read: Twitter Sides with Shehnaaz Gill, Rashami Desai, Sidharth Shukla Before Bigg Boss 13 Finale

In another news, musicians from Bollywood, including actor-singer Farhan Akhtar and Vishal Dadlani, have condoled the sudden demise of Parikrama lead guitarist Sonam Sherpa. Sherpa, who was one of the founding members of the rock band, breathed his last on Friday. He was 48. The cause of his death is yet to be ascertained.

Read: Farhan Akhtar, Vishal Dadlani Pay Tributes to Parikrama Lead Guitarist Sonam Sherpa

Also read: Bigg Boss 13 Finale: Asim Riaz's Cameo Role in Varun Dhawan's Main Tera Hero Goes Viral

Also read: Vicky Kaushal Pleads Karan Johar 'Not to Make Video' as He Flies with Ranveer, Ayushmann, Kartik

Also, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas' appreciation posts for each other on social media on the occasion of Valentine's Day is truly couple goals. Nickyanka also twinned in black dresses as they stepped out in Milan after the Jonas Brothers performed in the city.

Read: Wendell Rodricks Demise: Priyanka Chopra's Mother Madhu Chopra Says 'We Hold No Grudges Against Him'

Also read: Bigg Boss 13 Day 139 Written Updates: Contestants Get Emotional Watching Their Long Journeys

Scroll below for more news and highlights from the world of entertainment and lifestyle.

Natasa Stankovic and Hardik Pandya painted their evening red as they enjoyed a romantic dinner set amid a lovely ambiance. the couple enjoyed another romantic occasion together and shared their intimate pictures from Valentine's Day celebrations for the fans.

Read: Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic Paint the Town Red and Set Couple Goals on Valentine's Day

Also read: Malaika Arora's Red Lehenga is Our Favourite Bridal Ensemble from Lakme Fashion Week 2020

While the world celebrated the loving occasion of Valentine's Day, power couple Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra could not be far behind. In fact, the duo's romantic gestures and social media posts for each other on V-Day will make any couple envious.

Read: Nick Jonas Dances to 'Aankh Maarey' with His 'Forever Valentine' Priyanka Chopra, Watch Video

Also read: Steven Spielberg's Youngest Makes His Film Debut

Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan's latest Bollywood film Love Aaj Kal helmed Imtiaz Ali has opened to a solid double digits figure on the opening day at the box office, making it Kartik's biggest opener till date.

Read: Love Aaj Kal Crosses Over Rs 12 cr on Day 1 at Box Office, Kartik Aaryan Thanks Fans

Also read: Lakme Fashion Week: Nora Fatehi, Bipasha Basu, Karan Grover Make Statement of Glamour and Grace With Black

Lisa Haydon and husband Dino Lalvani have become proud parents of their second boy Leo. Lisa got married in 2016 to her longtime boyfriend Dino and the couple had their first child in 2017--Zack.

Read: Lisa Haydon Announces Birth of Baby Boy Leo on Social Media, See Pic

Also read: Govinda Launches His YouTube Channel 'Govinda No 1'

Grammy-award winner Billie Eilish is the latest among a list of musicians including Adele (Skyfall) and Sam Smith (Writing's On a Wall) who have created a theme song for the 25th James Bond film No Time To Die. The track has been released online by the makers.

Read: Billie Eilish's James Bond Theme Song Out Now, Listen Here

Also read: Jude Law, Taika Waititi to Team up for 'The Auteur' Series

Check back tomorrow for more news from the world of films and fashion.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.