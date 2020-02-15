Love Aaj Kal Earns Rs 12.40 cr on Day 1 at Box Office, Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas Celebrate Valentine's Day
While Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan-starrer 'Love Aaj Kal' registered a solid opening on day one at the box office, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas rang in Valentine's Day celebrations with appreciation posts for each other on social media.
Feb 15
Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan-starrer Love Aaj Kal raked in Rs 12.40 crore at the box office on its day one, the film's makers announced on Saturday. The two young actors headline director Imtiaz Ali's modern take on his 2009 original, which starred Saif Ali Khan and Deepika Padukone.
Read: Love Aaj Kal Movie Review: Kartik Aaryan-Sara Ali Khan's Love Story is Insufferable
Also read: Twitter Sides with Shehnaaz Gill, Rashami Desai, Sidharth Shukla Before Bigg Boss 13 Finale
In another news, musicians from Bollywood, including actor-singer Farhan Akhtar and Vishal Dadlani, have condoled the sudden demise of Parikrama lead guitarist Sonam Sherpa. Sherpa, who was one of the founding members of the rock band, breathed his last on Friday. He was 48. The cause of his death is yet to be ascertained.
Read: Farhan Akhtar, Vishal Dadlani Pay Tributes to Parikrama Lead Guitarist Sonam Sherpa
Also read: Bigg Boss 13 Finale: Asim Riaz's Cameo Role in Varun Dhawan's Main Tera Hero Goes Viral
Also read: Vicky Kaushal Pleads Karan Johar 'Not to Make Video' as He Flies with Ranveer, Ayushmann, Kartik
Also, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas' appreciation posts for each other on social media on the occasion of Valentine's Day is truly couple goals. Nickyanka also twinned in black dresses as they stepped out in Milan after the Jonas Brothers performed in the city.
Read: Wendell Rodricks Demise: Priyanka Chopra's Mother Madhu Chopra Says 'We Hold No Grudges Against Him'
Also read: Bigg Boss 13 Day 139 Written Updates: Contestants Get Emotional Watching Their Long Journeys
Scroll below for more news and highlights from the world of entertainment and lifestyle.
Natasa Stankovic and Hardik Pandya painted their evening red as they enjoyed a romantic dinner set amid a lovely ambiance. the couple enjoyed another romantic occasion together and shared their intimate pictures from Valentine's Day celebrations for the fans.
Read: Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic Paint the Town Red and Set Couple Goals on Valentine's Day
Also read: Malaika Arora's Red Lehenga is Our Favourite Bridal Ensemble from Lakme Fashion Week 2020
While the world celebrated the loving occasion of Valentine's Day, power couple Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra could not be far behind. In fact, the duo's romantic gestures and social media posts for each other on V-Day will make any couple envious.
Read: Nick Jonas Dances to 'Aankh Maarey' with His 'Forever Valentine' Priyanka Chopra, Watch Video
Also read: Steven Spielberg's Youngest Makes His Film Debut
Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan's latest Bollywood film Love Aaj Kal helmed Imtiaz Ali has opened to a solid double digits figure on the opening day at the box office, making it Kartik's biggest opener till date.
Read: Love Aaj Kal Crosses Over Rs 12 cr on Day 1 at Box Office, Kartik Aaryan Thanks Fans
Also read: Lakme Fashion Week: Nora Fatehi, Bipasha Basu, Karan Grover Make Statement of Glamour and Grace With Black
Lisa Haydon and husband Dino Lalvani have become proud parents of their second boy Leo. Lisa got married in 2016 to her longtime boyfriend Dino and the couple had their first child in 2017--Zack.
Read: Lisa Haydon Announces Birth of Baby Boy Leo on Social Media, See Pic
Also read: Govinda Launches His YouTube Channel 'Govinda No 1'
Grammy-award winner Billie Eilish is the latest among a list of musicians including Adele (Skyfall) and Sam Smith (Writing's On a Wall) who have created a theme song for the 25th James Bond film No Time To Die. The track has been released online by the makers.
Read: Billie Eilish's James Bond Theme Song Out Now, Listen Here
Also read: Jude Law, Taika Waititi to Team up for 'The Auteur' Series
Check back tomorrow for more news from the world of films and fashion.
Follow @News18Movies for more
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Friday 26 July , 2019 Have You Watched Hilarious 'Avengers Endgame' Blooper Reel Yet?
-
Thursday 18 July , 2019 Lion king Movie Review: Despite Shah Rukh-Aryan Pairing, Film Lacks Original’s Emotion
-
Thursday 04 July , 2019 Spider-Man: Far From Home Review| Peter Parker Takes Us on Engrossing Vacation
-
Friday 12 July , 2019 Super 30 Movie Review: Hrithik Roshan Leads Emotional Tale of Dreams And Hopes
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Bigg Boss 13 Finale: Salman Khan and the Finalists Gear up for the Gala Night
- Canada's Bombardier Sells A220 to Airbus, Exits Commercial Aviation
- Pep Guardiola Leaving? Fans Think So After Manchester City Get 2-season European Ban
- This Scary Map Shows How Coronavirus May Be Spreading Globally Through Wuhan Travellers
- Nike React Infinity Run Review: Without Doubt, Miles Ahead of The Adidas Boost