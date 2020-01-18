Love Aaj Kal: Everything in Universe Moves Because of Love, Says Imtiaz Ali
Imtiaz Ali's upcoming release Love Aaj Kal will follow the pattern of the 2009 film of the same name starring Deepika Padukone and Saif Ali Khan. The new film stars Kartik Aaryan, Sara Ali Khan, Randeep Hooda and Arushi Sharma.
Imtiaz Ali's films always revolve around love, the strongest human emotion. The director feels everything in the universe moves because of love.
"I don't know what the relevance of love is, but I feel everything in the universe somehow moves because of it. I feel that if a man and a woman are in love, it is through their love that the universe is moving around. I want to explore these things more," said Ali, at the trailer launch of his next film, Love Aaj Kal on Friday in Mumbai. The film's lead stars Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan were also present at the event.
Ali said he has also passed through the phase that today's youth is passing. "I am at a certain age now, but when I was young I went through the same phase that today's young generation is going through. I feel that everybody goes through the same cycle. They have the same questions in their minds as we had at our time," the filmmaker said.
Films, Ali added, are his way of sharing knowledge about love with the younger generation. "It's not easy to explain the knowledge of love that you had when you are young. We can't force anyone to follow such knowledge and correct his or her life. But in some way, this is my way of talking to the younger generation about love," he said, about his films.
"I don't want to tell them what to do, but I can show them what I am. This is all that I understand about love," he added.
The story of Ali's 2009 release, Love Aaj Kal, starring Saif Ali Khan and Deepika Padukone, shuffled between two time zones. The newer version is similar, with Kartik and Sara essaying present-day lovers. The film also stars Randeep Hooda and Arushi Sharma in pivotal roles.
Love Aaj Kal opens on Valentine's Day 2020.
