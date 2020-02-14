Love Aaj Kal Fails to Impress, Bigg Boss 13 Gears Up for Finale

It seems the fans are not going to get a taste of vintage Imtiaz Ali in Love Aaj Kal as the film isn’t exactly receiving great reviews. This and much more in today’s entertainment wrap of the day.

Ali’s Love Aaj Kal’s reprised version of the same theme of love across different generations is disappointing. With a name and general plot-structure akin to the first outing, comparisons are inevitable. But, while this Millennial-focused love story does capture modern love’s quirkiness, it certainly lacks the zing that the previous Saif Ali Khan and Deepika Padukone offered.

After a really long season, Bigg Boss 13 is all set for its grand finale on Saturday. After Thursday’s mid-week eviction of Mahira Sharma, six contestants are competing for the Bigg Boss 13 trophy. The six contestants, who have made it to the finale are Sidharth Shukla, Asim Riaz, Paras Chhabra, Arti Singh, Shehnaaz Gill, Rashami Desai.

Richa Chadha is known for her great acting skills and judicious film choices. On Valentine’s Day, the Masaan star, however, wrote a letter for boyfriend Ali Fazal that is making people swoon over.

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh jetted off to a ‘secret’ destination for a vacay a few days ago. The Chhapaak star has been posting pictures of their dreamy getaway on social media keeping fans hooked.

From Deepika’s ‘his&hers’ series posts, came another interesting pic on Friday that shows scuba diving gear.

Singer Enrique Iglesias and tennis player Anna Kournikova, who welcomed their third child to the world last month, has shared the first glimpse of their newborn. The duo already has two children, twins Nicholas and Lucy born two years ago. Now, their family was joined by a baby girl.

